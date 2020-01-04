Fight the narrative: President Trump’s moves are NOT indicative of war

Across the nation and throughout newsrooms in every progressive mainstream media outlet, leftists are warning that President Trump is on the verge of taking America to war. It’s one of the biggest headscratchers I’ve seen during an era when leftist reactions to the President’s moves have made headscratchers the norm. Every indicator we’ve seen points to the President preparing our troops in the Middle East to defend themselves from military and terrorist responses from Iran. There have been zero indications of preparing for war.

As I noted Friday, there will be no war with Iran. We have a better chance of being drawn into a war with North Korea, and those chances are still very slim. There’s a difference between ramping up military preparedness for defensive and counter-strike purposes and preparing for an invasion. What we’re clearly seeing is the former. There’s also a difference in how the left (and to be fair, the right as well) reacts to military movements in the Middle East based solely on who orders the moves. When President Obama sent in troops for “surges” or bolstered military positions in hot spots where conflict was certain, it was somehow not preparation for war in the eyes of the left. But President Trump, doing pretty much the same thing with less chance of conflict, is being a warmonger in their eyes.

From a political perspective, it behooves Democrats to make people believe President Trump is taking us into war. It’s an old move, one that businessman-Trump invoked himself in 2011 and 2012 while attacking Iran. The concept is simple: Convince voters the sitting President is going to use war for political purposes in hopes the people will vote against him to avoid war. But what businessman-Trump said in the past is very different from what Democrats are saying now. Businessman-Trump was a private citizen speculating over President Obama’s future moves. Democrats are trying to convince Americans war is on the horizon. Why?

Democrats hope that they can convince enough people to support legislation prohibiting President Trump from invading Iran. Their goal is to rebuke him ahead of the 2020 election with the legislation so they can take credit for preventing war. They’ll say, “We had to use legislation to stop him for now, but the only way to really stop him is to boot him from the White House.”

Let’s look at what’s really happening in with the Iranian situation. Prima facie, it’s clear we are not preparing for war. If we dig a little deeper, we’ll see even more evidence that war is not on our horizon. Let’s start with his most recent warning to Iran.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Leftist Twitter is spinning these Tweets to mean the President has already selected targets to attack when we invade. They picture nukes raining down on unsuspecting Iranian citizens and tanks rolling across the desert towards Tehran. This is it, they’re saying. This is war. But in reality, the Tweet is saying nothing of an imminent invasion. It’s a response to threats coming out of Iranian state media claiming they will start attacking American targets soon.

Trump Makes Major Announcement In New Threats Toward Iran; Iran Signals Readiness For War The remarks from Trump come as reports surfaced on Saturday that Iran had identified “at least 35 U.S. targets … for retaliatory strikes after the country’s president chillingly vowed to exact revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani,” The Daily Mail reported. “Iranians today raised the blood-red ‘flags of revenge’, vowing to retaliate after the US killed general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad,” The Daily Mail reported. “Iranian state TV broadcast the flag being hoisted over the minarets at the revered Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom on Saturday.”

Another way the left is spinning all of this is to point to the increased military presence as troops are being deployed. This is an expected move following the attack. Of course we want to be ready for the worst. But the deployments aren’t even close to being at a wartime level. This is not a preparation for war. It’s just a precaution.

But the biggest reason we know there will be no war is coming from the international community. When war is on the horizon, the usual players speak out with warning rhetoric. While we’ve heard some condemnation about the attack that killed Qasem Soleimani from countries like Russia and support for the move from countries like Germany, none of them are warning against war. It’s standard operating procedure for upcoming moves to find their way to foreign leaders, at which point these leaders speak out in favor or against war. The fact that nobody is saying anything about war other than Iranian zealots and American leftists (one in the same?)

There will be no war with Iran. The left wants to scare up opposition to something that won’t happen in an effort to score political points. They must not be allowed to get in the way of a President defending his nation.

