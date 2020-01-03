President Trump: No war, no regime change, but ‘world is a safer place without these monsters”

President Trump’s first press conference following the killing of Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was strong. He did not take questions. There really wasn’t a need. Everything that needed to be said was encapsulated in the four-minute statement.

One important takeaway is that he does not seek war. Despite Democrats trying to paint his order as an act of war in an effort to score political points, the President assured America that there’s no need to be concerned. He has no intentions of starting a war with Iran.

Another similar takeaway that’s worth noting separately is that he does not seek regime change in Iran, at least not one involving us. He believes the Iranian people can and will rise up as constant pressure from Iran’s citizens continues to weigh heavily on the regime. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton called for regime change this morning, demonstrating another disconnect he has with his former boss.

What the Middle East and America needs right now is stability. The President’s words should put minds at ease around the world. We will respond to attacks and defend our people, but we won’t be invading Iran any time soon.

