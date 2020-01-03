Chill out, Democrats. There will be no war with Iran.

Let’s set aside for a moment that President Obama perpetuated and/or started military conflicts throughout his reign while President Trump has shown restraint. There’s no need to point that out to Democrats who simply refuse to believe either component of that truthful narrative. If we isolate the string of events that have led us to this moment, the first day of a world without the most prolific terrorist since Osama bin Laden, we’ll clearly see that war is not on the horizon.

Rather than drawn-out explanations of each point, I’ll keep it short for attention-span purposes. This article is intended for Democrats, after all. No need to go into details that will make them lose interest. Here are the reasons why there will be no war with Iran any time soon (or likely ever):

No Escalation: Literally every Democratic lawmaker who has chimed in about the death of Qasem Soleimani has said the attack ordered by President Trump escalates tensions and prompts a response. But we've seen Iran escalating for months. In fact, the attack was predicated by their latest escalation, the second attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in two weeks. Everything Iran does going forward are things they were going to do whether we took out Soleimani or not.

Iran Struggles to Hit Us: There are two reasons Iran relies on proxy militias to attack us, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others. The first reason is because they're trying to promote a narrative that they're the victims, so using proxies allows them to play innocent while they hope the U.S. sends a cruise missile or two. That would help them garner international support. The second reason is because they have challenges in doing it themselves. They can't reach our mainland with an army. They may be able to hit some of our war ships with missiles. They can lob rockets at our Embassies through proxies. But the only way they can start an actual war is to force us to invade them.

We Won't Invade: Despite calls by neoconservatives like John Bolton to enact regime change, President Trump isn't going to do it. He wants out of the Middle East as badly as anyone, and only stays there because his advisers continuously tell him it's a necessity. He doesn't want war. He didn't want us invading Iraq. He won't be invading Iran. Could he order drone strikes or cruise missiles if Iran escalates beyond a certain tipping point, a red line if you will? Absolutely. But that's not war. American troops will not touch Iranian soil at any point in the next five years unless something catastrophic happens.

Iran is Broke: Wars cost money. Iran has been begging to be the victim of a skirmish for a while so they can ask for help from the international community, but thus far nobody has given them their wish. Not Saudi Arabia. Not Israel. Definitely not the United States. Iran can't afford to buy enough gas to run training maneuvers. They definitely don't have enough cash to go to war without major support, and unless Russia wants to get their hands dirty (they don't), nobody's going to pay Iran's tab for a war they initiate.

If there’s not going to be a war, what is the reason for the Democrats’ strategy of pretending there’s going to be one? That part’s simple. They want to pass legislation that defunds an attack on Iran so they can claim they’re the ones who stopped President Trump from doing what he was never going to do in the first place.

If you don’t believe me, check out our favorite radical progressive’s Tweets:

Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people. Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people – the question for many is how, publicly & Congressionally: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

War advocates start off saying “we all want peace, but…” or “it’s too late…” & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik. Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence. We cannot repeat this cycle. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

2. Reintroduce & vote on @RepRoKhanna’s bipartisan NDAA amendment, which blocks $ offensive action to Iran. This amendment passed the House w/ bipartisan support not long ago, and was later gutted in negotiations. We can bring it back as a standalone bill. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

As usual, Democrats are trying to turn their political lemons into cyanide. This unambiguously positive order by the President is a time to celebrate as the man who killed hundreds of Americans is gone. Iraqis are celebrating. Patriots are celebrating. It’s time for Democrats to ignore the unhinged machinations of their party’s leaders and celebrate as well. A monster has been vanquished.

If you’re a Democrat, do not listen to your leaders or mainstream media on this one. They’re building a fool’s narrative, scaring people with a boogeyman that doesn’t exist. Republicans know this. I hope more Democrats gain discernment soon as well.

