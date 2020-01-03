While American leftists mourn Soleimani’s death, Iraqis are dancing in the streets

The American left has never been more exposed as the anti-Trump hacks that they are than the night of January 2, 2020. It was the night an unambiguously positive and righteous move was made that killed terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, second only to Osama bin Laden in the number of American deaths on his hands. But nearly 100% of the reactions form America’s left – namely Democratic lawmakers and progressive mainstream media – have been negative. Why? Because President Trump gave the order.

Unlike our progressive countrymen who put partisan politics over patriotism, the people of Iraq are reacting to the news as it affects them personally. Their reaction is clear and requires no political spin. They’re so happy that the oppressive Soleimani is dead, they’re literally dancing in the streets as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted on Twitter.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

It’s a great night to be an Iraqi in Baghdad as the pro-Democracy people embrace the news the way every American should: As the end of a murderous terrorist leader who brought fear and death with every decision he made. He was Tehran’s top proxy with the evil militia groups in Iraq who not only attacked Americans, but who also reigned over the people of Iraq with an iron fist. They are the government, or rather, they were. This move by President Trump will discombobulate them at the least and may cause division between the various factions. Soleimani was the linchpin that kept them working together. Now, there’s a void in coordination.

More videos keep emerging of the celebration in the streets.

عاجل ❗️#الان فرحة شباب الحرية بمقتل قاسم سليماني #يتبع pic.twitter.com/X0mbuMsXlN — Firas W. Alsarray – فراس السراي (@firasalsarrai) January 3, 2020

عاجل ❗️#الان فرحة شباب الحرية بمقتل قاسم سليماني #يتبع pic.twitter.com/AO88cKW8qH — Firas W. Alsarray – فراس السراي (@firasalsarrai) January 3, 2020

As I noted on Twitter, you won’t find much reporting of the celebrations on the streets of Baghdad in American mainstream media.

Massive numbers of Iraqis are in the streets of Baghdad celebrating the death of Qasem Soleimani. Isn't it strange you have to turn to foreign news outlets to hear about this? In U.S. mainstream media newsrooms, they're trying to figure out how best to spin this as a negative. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 3, 2020

The killing of Qasem Soleimani was necessary and righteous. The people of Iraq know this and aren’t trying to storm the U.S. Embassy. They’re too busy celebrating the terrorist tyrant’s demise.

