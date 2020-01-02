Ron Howard describes Hollywood’s flaws while describing President Trump. Twitter reacts appropriately.

Hollywood actor and director Ron Howard has been playing the role of his lifetime in recent months. He’s not doing it in front of or even behind the camera. This time, he’s using his fame and influence to regularly attack President Trump, matching the rhetoric we hear across Tinseltown. The entertainment industry, which is heavily comprised of Democrats, doesn’t like the President very much. They’ve made that viciously apparent.

We’ve never bothered with Howard because compared to some of the more venomous Hollywood types, he’s usually quite subdued. He posted an article from the Washington Post on New Year’s Day that attempted to downplay the economy based on percentage gain comparisons between President Trump’s first term and the first terms of Presidents Obama and Clinton. I’ll gladly cover the idiocy of rating stock market gains based on percentages (there’s a logical reason Wall Street focuses solely on point gains and losses), but for now, let’s check out the series of Tweets that took Howard down the path towards utter hypocrisy.

useful context going into #2020 https://t.co/8sBLjXthjL — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

question: are these policies what you would characterize as a version of Trickle Down Economics? Happy New Year btw ! https://t.co/WOIBrJXnB3 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

In that last Tweet, you’ll see the challenge. Keep in mind, Howard is an exceptionally thoughtful Twitter user who rarely gets too deep in the mud and generally attempts to reason through attacks against his perspectives. Like I noted before, he doesn’t dive into name-calling or unhinged fearmongering about how President Trump is going to destroy the world any moment now. That’s what made this Tweet so out-of character. It’s also very telling of how Hollywood is insulated (or in denial) about its own shortcomings.

While there are still plenty, perhaps even a majority of Americans who adore show business and see many of the people in it as beacons for their idolatrous affections, many of us simply aren’t impressed. We see many in Hollywood as self-serving and dishonest. Certainly Howard would agree that Hollywood is rife with morally bankrupt egomaniacs who do not care about anything or anyone but their fame and bank accounts. As for hustling America, that’s debatable. There’s no need to hustle the willing, and as long as hundreds of millions of Americans and billions around the world turn on their televisions or go the movies to be entertained, the only hustle is in Hollywood’s general unwillingness to create.

Why should they when recycling stories and rebooting old material works so well? But that’s for another article.

Howard attributed to the President the characteristics that make Hollywood an ideological cesspool. This is a microcosm of the inability of Hollywood-types to reconcile their actions with their demands. They call for open borders and denounce the wall from behind the tall fences in their mansions. They demand law abiding citizens should not have firearms to protect themselves as their armed bodyguards travel with them. They call for socialistic principles while most don’t give 10% of their earnings to charities. My favorite, of course, is denouncing capitalism, the very system that allows them to have the mansions, bodyguards, and the fuzzy feeling they get when they donate their time (and maybe a little money) to charities.

Twitter wasn’t kind. I won’t post some of the more abusive Tweets, but trust me when I say he definitely took abuse.

You know, Opie, we truly don’t give a fuck what you think. https://t.co/2NQAeWchZ7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 2, 2020

What else do they talk about in Hollywood, Ron? You've been there all your life! Cat got your tongue? https://t.co/JbPzU3LbTl pic.twitter.com/xPZX6XCO3Z — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) January 2, 2020

just like Meathead poor Opie hasn't had a hit since the first Obama Administration even Weinstein doesn't take his calls so he takes it out on Trump https://t.co/XfogsGEJWX — Tᴏᴍ Vᴀɴ Dʏᴋᴇ 😎 (@DykeVanTom) January 2, 2020

Another one who seems nervous. https://t.co/o4mRnhT4kN — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) January 2, 2020

Ah, the ol "he's just doing it to get rich" angle. Except his net worth is plummeting each year, losing over 30% in past 3 years. He's lost $1.4 billion dollars while he's serving us without pay instead of running his biz. https://t.co/IIJlNw1RLs — Renna (@RennaW) January 1, 2020

This ass sat silent as Polanski admitted raping a little girl. Sat silent as Weinstein raped, assaulted, blackmailed, stalked, destroyed young actresses. Not by a long shot would I accept a word he has to say morals. https://t.co/gYcgWDSrhi — Terry (@IrishTea1) January 2, 2020

Name the name of all the predators you have worked with all your life and then I will listen to you. Because everyone on the planet knows that you know those names. https://t.co/6zxJlmmy8v — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 1, 2020

Odd, but that's how most of Americans feel about Hollywood!!! https://t.co/prVYLdn3ND — Katie Roth (@Katydidinnc) January 2, 2020

Hollywood epitomizes a lack of self-awareness. Ron Howard had always been one of the cognizant ones until now. But as the allure of participating in the anti-Trump Hollywood campaign grows, it’s harder for people like Howard to resist. It only gets worse for him from here.

