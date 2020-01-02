Peace through strength

WHERE WERE YOU?

First, please read my article from June 22, 2019.

APPEASEMENT IS A SIGN OF WEAKNESS

“Peace for our time.”

Statement by Neville Chamberlain after meeting with Adolf Hitler, September 30, 1938

“Each one hopes that if he feeds the crocodile enough, the crocodile will eat him last. All of them hope that the storm will pass before their turn comes to be devoured. But I fear greatly that the storm will not pass. It will rage and it will roar ever more loudly, ever more widely.”

Winston Churchill, January 20, 1940

IRAN

As my article from the middle of last year indicates, the apocalyptic theocrats in Tehran are not going to respond positively to any amount of diplomacy or reason. As they chant Death to America, they will go kinetic to inflict it incrementally by 1,000 cuts.

Jimmy Carter undermined the late Shah of Iran to enable the Islamic Republic to emerge as our enemy and remain such after 40 years. Barack Obama’s appeasement in the JCPOA just passed the buck to his successor.

Iran is already gobbling up its neighbors in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. They are now attacking Israel not only with surrogates but directly as well over the Golan Heights with armed drones.

President Trump pulled back at the last moment an armed response to the shooting down by Iran of an American drone. What is the red line or threshold before we consider these provocations an Act of War?

Absolutely the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979 was an Act of War. President Carter was derelict in his duty by failing to retaliate and free our diplomats who had been taken hostage.

President Trump has accused Iran of being responsible for the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. Our military forces, both Marines and Army, have been deployed to defend our Embassy.

This is an appropriate show of strength. But protecting our people is not enough to signal that Iran has once again gone too far.

President Ronald Reagan used his Peace Through Strength doctrine skillfully against the former Soviet Union which led to its demise under the feckless Mikhail Gorbachev. But it can be argued that he failed to respond adequately to the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut or Marine Barracks in Lebanon. Iran’s fingerprints were on both.

While Iran has not been directly publicly linked to the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, Tehran saw weakness in President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This energized them to play Obama and John Kerry as fools in the one-sided nuke deal.

Whether or not you respect former National Security Advisor John Bolton or consider him a warmonger, let’s stop cannibalizing ourselves and recognize Iran as the declared enemy of the American people that it so clearly states and demonstrates that it is on a daily basis worldwide.

Not to take the fight to Iran militarily is a mistake that the United States has made for the last four decades. At my age I won’t be here for another four, but those of you who will, along with those of us who won’t, don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past to plague your children and grandchildren.

Yes, the invasion, occupation, regime change and nation building attempts in Afghanistan and Iraq both failed miserably as both still enshrine Islam and persecute Christians and other minorities. We don’t want to go down that road from Baghdad to Tehran now either!

But we must convince Iran that force will be confronted with force! While the old Cold War doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction [MAD] does not apply to the apocalyptic Shia regime in Tehran, it does apply to Iran’s partners in tyranny in Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang and Ankara. They will defend Iran rhetorically, but understand the consequences of military intervention and involvement.

So, the United States needs to start evaluating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force as potential military targets. Let General Soleimani hunker down in his bunker instead of him paying Hamas or PIJ in Gaza to lob rockets at Israeli PM Netanyahu.

The Israeli Defense Force stands ready to take whatever action is necessary and will definitely be in solidarity with America against Iran, whether overtly or covertly.

Iran is known by American intelligence and law enforcement agencies to have their operatives embedded in sleeper cells in our own country. Any military response against Iran needs to be coordinated between Department of Defense and FBI/DHS to round up and neutralize the threat inside our own borders preemptively.

Iran already considers itself in a state of war. We are going to have to respond militarily at some point, the sooner the better to maximize effectiveness and minimize casualties.

CHINA

While it is possible, though less likely, that a military engagement will ensue with the CCP, Xi Jinping considers himself the successor to Chairman Mao. Christians and other religious minorities in China are being purged even as you read these words.

Chinese hegemony is actively spreading beyond the South China Sea to the entire Pacific Basin. We need to quit pretending that they are a civilized country and valid trading partner.

The United States needs to stand firm to prevent Chinese world domination. There again, appeasement is perceived as a sign of weakness.

NORTH KOREA

KJU is an absolute madman and blood-thirsty demon who massacres his own relatives in grotesque public fashion. It is undoubtedly the worst country on earth for Christians to try to survive. Peace will only be achieved when American strength is not to be questioned or challenged!

RUSSIA

Vladimir Putin is a self-absorbed tyrant, but he is not a complete idiot. He is a pragmatist, who will push our leaders as far as he can and then back off.

President George W. Bush invited Mr. KGB to his ranch in Waco, Texas. He looked into his eyes and thought he saw a soulmate, but later had to admit he was wrong when Russia intervened in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

Putin recognizes and respects American strength more perhaps than our other enemies do, but they will all eventually be taught that there will be no more false red lines in the sand like Obama drew for Assad in Syria.

TURKEY

Erdoğan wants to be Caliph of the Sunni Islamic world. He was given the wrong message when we abandoned our Kurdish allies. He wadded up President Trump’s threatening letter and threw it in the trash can. It is action that counts, not mere words no matter how many great words an American President knows and tweets.

THE BOTTOM LINE

No more threatening letters or threatening tweets! Peace Through Strength is a message that must be delivered forcefully by our American Warriors who willingly put themselves into harm’s way to defend our way of life!

