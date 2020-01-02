Babylon Bee: Media disappointed to learn armed citizen stopped mass shooting

Satire is the art of using humor to highlight a hidden truth, such as how the left loves to exploit tragedy for its political gain.

The Babylon Bee is one of the best humour sites on the web, partly because they are willing to go after both sides of the political aisle, unlike another site named after a vegetable the dwells in leftist agitprop.

Their recent story: Media Disappointed To Learn Armed Citizen Stopped Mass Shooting. Was the epitome of perfection in exposing how the national socialist media excels in exploiting tragedy for their political gain, that of using it to restrict our liberty:

“We grieve that this tragedy we could have exploited for weeks on end was stopped by a good guy with a gun,” said one teary-eyed MSNBC reporter on the scene. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the shooter.”

“We are absolutely heartbroken and in shock over here,” said one New York Times journalist. “What could have given us weeks and weeks of frothing-at-the-mouth stories about gun control will now have to be suppressed since it does not align with our agenda.”

Those quote were of course made up, but they are hard-hitting because they hold a strong ring of truth. One could easily imagine the liberty grabber media saying these things – just not out loud.

The liberty grabber left cannot deal with the unalienable human right of self-defense.

Baring the ability to once again use death and destruction in the furtherance of their liberty control agenda, they had to settle for railing against the fact that people have the unalienable human right of self-preservation.

This being exemplified by the USA Today editorial: Armed, even in church: Texas shooting is about a lot more than Jack Wilson’s heroism, moving the goal posts, trying to foster the idea those ordinary citizens should not be allowed to defend themselves:

Jack Wilson is a hero alright. It took him only six seconds to kill a gunman at a Texas church, saving countless lives.

Unfortunately, that kind of split-second heroism has been turned into a PR tool by gun advocates.

This runs contrary to the idea that there is no such thing as “a good guy with a gun”, one of several ‘The sky is green’ reality inverting narratives of the left. That fall in line with such classics that the ‘Nazis weren’t socialist’ or that ‘no one is talking about gun confiscation’, both lies of the highest order. One can easily find several examples with a basic Duck Duck Go search of these subjects.

The impossibility of a liberty free Utopia.

Along with the national socialist media’s exploitation of tragedy, this illustrates another underlying truth, that the left has the misguided idea we can create a liberty free Utopia where guns are banished and everyone can live without the possibility of ‘gun violence’, their ever vague term for anything involving firearms.

They rarely express this absurd idea in a public forum, because it can never be a reality. Even places that have strict liberty control experience this problem. We can never be rid of guns, so the only option is to have good men and women with guns.

Why isn’t the media ever criticized for the exploitation and perpetuation of tragedy?

We would be remiss without also mentioning a very important and dangerous fact that was highlighted by this story. The proof of the psychological phenomena of Media Contagion has been brought forward in the literature, and yet the media tends to ignore their culpability in continence in these tragedies – last August was a prime example.

It should be clear that the media is highly selective in what they cover, if it helps their cause in the denigration of liberty they run with it as satirized by the Babylon Bee article. If there hadn’t been a ‘good guy with a gun’ present in that situation, the story would have been an even worse tragedy. Indeed, in the liberty free fantasy world of the left, more people would have been killed and they would have been able to call for even more restrictions on freedom.

The Bottom-line

Humor can be very instructive at times, in this case it skewered the authoritarian leftist media for their usual tactics in the face of tragedy. Satire is the art of using humor to highlight a hidden truth, such as the how left loves to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain.

