Yes, Anderson Cooper’s ‘cock’ story about his mother on live television is an issue

When I was a kid, New Year’s Eve night was one of my favorites. My parents and I would gather with one or two of my uncle’s families. It was the only night of the year we could hang out until midnight. The evening was spent making confetti out of colored paper, getting our homemade noise-makers of pans and wooden ladles ready, and setting the stage so we could scream and yell the New Year into existence.

The television was always on, of course, bouncing between the various New Year’s celebrations being covered on the networks. Anyone who was doing the same thing with their family this year may have been treated to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen discussing a story about Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, wondering if she was going to be asked who had the largest “cock” in Hollywood.

Of course Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are talking about "who has the biggest cock in Hollywood" live on #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/7cwaMGBQ3W — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 1, 2020

No big deal, right? It’s 2020. Old sensibilities are out and penis stories are in. Sorry, but no. That’s not how this works. The constant virtue signaling by mainstream media prohibits us from dismissing when they decide inappropriate things are suddenly appropriate.

As Twitter celebrity Carpe Donktum noted, the hypocrisy at CNN, Cooper’s home network, is thick.

CNN: DECENCY IS UNDER ATTACK IN TRUMP'S AMERICA!! HIS VULGAR TWEETS ARE HURTING OUR CHILDREN. Also CNN: Let's swap cock stories on live television during New Years! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 1, 2020

One of the biggest threats of Cultural Marxism is taking things that are rightly considered inappropriate and normalizing them for children in modern society. Have most kids heard worse than, “He’s not going to ask me who has the biggest cock in Hollywood, is he?” Yes. Does that make it okay for Anderson Cooper to ask it live on CNN on New Year’s Eve night. No. When we accept such things without objection, we’re acknowledging that the Cultural Marxists have already won.

Revelry is no excuse for retelling of adult stories on live television. Anderson Cooper stepped in it on this one, but we shouldn’t expect anything from CNN. Not an apology. Not even an acknowledgement. We need to set a better tone for 2020.

