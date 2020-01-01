Top three priorities for the GOP in 2020

In an ideal world, the GOP would still have a majority in the House of Representatives to go along with their Senate majority and control of the White House. If they did, we’d be looking at much different priorities in 2020 (and 2019, for that matter). Instead, we are facing an election year in which it is crucial to keep the White House, build a stronger majority in the Senate, and take back the House.

There’s a silver lining in all of this, though. The 2018 midterm elections taught the GOP that putting forth a strong economy wasn’t enough to keep their House majority. They were humbled, at least as humbled as politicians can be, because they failed to do two of the most important things they promised: repealing Obamacare and securing the border. Now, they must earn the mandate again by winning back the House. If they do, hopefully we’ll see real progress on the conservative policy front in 2021 and beyond.

For this to happen, three things need to happen. These aren’t just things Capitol Hill or the White House need to do. We need victories at all levels, from the President himself all the way down to individual voters. The best way to make sure decisions are made by Republicans following this year’s election is to get everyone on board for the following three priorities.

Own the optics of impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is holding her final card. She’s trying to collect more cards in the form of additional testimony and perhaps more Articles of Impeachment. Republicans are in hurry-up-and-wait mode, which is all we can expect for now. Any move ahead of Pelosi’s will be seen as political maneuvering. Republicans will be portrayed by mainstream media as hiding something.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to be ready for whatever heads his way. The White House needs to be as well. We cannot allow the Democrats to dictate terms, but we also cannot come across as trying to rush through to dismissal or acquittal.

The optics are everything. It’s not enough to prevent the President from being removed from office. We need to make sure over half of the people realize impeachment was 100% political, that the President not only did nothing wrong but is actually the victim in all of this, and Democrats are the ones who have abused constitutional power for 2020 election gain. If we can do that, we can translate it into election wins up and down the ticket.

Hammer home the economic prosperity message

In 2018, Republicans lost the narrative. They fell victim to believing common sense would win out, but Democrats and mainstream media screamed “don’t believe your lying eyes.” As a result, the economy that was booming was somehow turned into a negative as people were told they were still poor and the only benefits from the strong economy were going to the rich, as the evil GOP planned all along.

This message needs to be reversed. Thankfully, people are more cognizant of their own prosperity. Those who were unemployed before realize their jobs are good and getting better. Those who were struggling before are realizing they’re doing better than they were under the Obama administration. But Republicans must not rely on common sense again. They need to make this message crystal clear. President Reagan gave us the roadmap with a simple question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

Attack Democrats for their leftward lurch

“If you loved Obama’s Democratic Party, you’ll hate what they are today.” This message and similar ones must be hammered home in the minds of Independents and moderate Democrats. They need to see what the Democratic Party has become. It’s more than just labeling them as socialists; those of us (yes, I did it too) who were busy calling President Clinton, Harry Reed, and President Obama socialists in the past have lost the credibility necessary to do latch onto the label today. We were right in painting their policies as precursors to socialism, but today’s Democrats make all three of our past “socialist” targets seem like Reagan conservatives.

We need to get down into the details. This is normally a poor choice of strategies. It’s almost always best to stick with a moniker or slogan and leave the details for pundits to argue. But there are far too few Americans who really understand what the Democrats’ policy proposals would entail. Too many believe single-payer or public option healthcare solutions mean “free” to anyone who wants it, not realizing that anyone above the poverty line will be paying much more all told.

Then, there’s the Green New Deal, an economic abomination that has very little to do with climate change. It’s about bringing forth a green economy, one that is a thinly veiled misnomer for socialism and even outright communism. People see the fires in Australia and California and think, “Sure, we need to address climate change.” They aren’t being told that the proposals to address climate change are fiscal monstrosities that will not actually address the perceived problem. This needs to change, and unfortunately that means educating ourselves and others about the details.

The GOP and all of its supporters have our work cut out for us in 2020. We need to be more engaged in this election than we’ve ever been in the past. But we have two things on our side: Momentum and the truth. Let’s ride them to victory.

