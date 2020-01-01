Pope Francis slaps woman’s hand

The leader of the Catholic Church was greeting people at St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve when a woman grabbed his hand as he was walking away. She forcefully pulled him to her. The Pope slapped her hands and walked off.

Pope Francis has managed controversies throughout his tenure. This won’t be one of them. Clearly, the woman was forceful in her yank of the Pope’s arm and wouldn’t let go. Even as a rare display of his anger, it’s unlikely to be more than an internet meme for a little while.

Last video of the year Nancy tries to score spiritual points for "Impeaching Trump" Even the Pope isn't amused. pic.twitter.com/ExVyhRf0vb — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 1, 2020

The Pope is human. He’s just a man elevated to a high position, revered by many who believe he is an extension of divinity. The lengths that people will go to for his touch are often unhinged. The Pope handled himself appropriately.

