New census data contradicts conclusion that red states will lose seats in 2020

Just over a week ago, reports started streaming in that census data was indicating a sharp shift in congressional seats from red states to blue states. At the time, the analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) showed a net gain in blue states as high as 24 seats, which would have dramatically hampered the GOP’s ability to regain control of the House of Representatives and win in the Electoral College.

Now, new data released by the Census Bureau indicates red states will actually gain four seats. This analysis jibes better with reports this month that California was seeing its first decline in residents.

New Census Data Suggests Previous Report Wrong, Republican States Gaining Seats In Congress “Based on Monday’s figures, Texas is poised to gain two congressional seats, while Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon are each expected to gain one,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Eight states are likely to lose one seat: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia and California. It would be California’s first such loss since it became a state in 1850.” Based on The Wall Street Journal’s analysis, states that voted for President Donald Trump are set to gain a net total of four congressional seats while states that voted for Hillary Clinton are set to lose a net total of three seats. Kimball Brace, president of the bipartisan political consulting firm Election Data Services, told The Wall Street Journal that he expects the changes will benefit the Republican Party. “The big states that are very much Democratic are in a loss situation,” Brace said.

Until the full census is released, it’s difficult to come to concrete conclusions. But this new analysis makes more sense. Residents have been flocking away from high-tax and high-cost-of-living states like California and New York, moving to red states where it’s easier to work and support a family. Many assumed the inclusion of illegal immigrant data was the reason for the initially reported rise in blue states, but illegal immigration is a factor in red states like Texas and Oklahoma.

However the census data lands, it’s imperative that patriots across the nation treat 2020 like a must-win election for Republicans. The fate of the Trump agenda, assuming he wins a second term, is squarely based on whether or not the GOP takes back control of the House of Representatives. Without it, he will be relegated to executive orders and fighting off whatever obstruction or impeachment Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi puts forth.

The final makeup of the electoral college and congressional districts is out of our hands. What IS in our hands is how we work to make America more conservative, and thereby more sane. The left is bringing everything they have. We must answer in kind.

