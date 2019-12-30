What Joe Biden’s subpoena flip-flop tells us about him

Joe Biden was against honoring a Senate subpoena before he was for it. The change happened on the same day, a day that started with him declaring he would not appear before the Senate if subpoenaed. But that answer didn’t sit well with many, including prominent Democrats, who accused him of doing what President Trump has ordered members of his administration to do.

As our EIC pointed out, this wasn’t a matter of a politician correcting his perspective in a redeeming manner. It was pure pandering.

Media reports say his sudden willingness to honor a subpoena was his “strongest position of the day on this issue.” That should tell us everything we need to know about Joe Biden. He will say what he wants. But when what he wants doesn’t get him votes, he will say what voters want. That may sound redeeming. It’s not. It’s called pandering.

What does this tell us about Joe Biden as a politician, a candidate, and a man?

Joe the Politician

There are two things lifetime politicians do well. They work the angles for their benefit and they pander. This is the case regardless of political affiliation or level of office. There’s something about public service and both the benefits and pitfalls of being in it for a long time. It changes people. It makes them do things naturally that would have likely troubled them when they first pursued public office.

Joe Biden is far from the exception, and this latest episode of flip-flop proves he may be the epitome of the rule.

Joe the Candidate

Love him or hate him, Bernie Sanders says what he means most of the time and rarely apologizes. The policies he promised he’d bring to the table in 2016 are variations of the same policies he is bringing to the table for 2020. One can argue Cory Booker and Andrew Yang are the only other candidates who are as consistent.

With Kamala Harris out of the race, it’s a battle between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren for who can take up the mantle of inconsistency. Both have flip-flopped their way to policy proposals and moral stances that do nothing but tell their audience of the moment what they want to hear. When a new audience is in front of them, new talking points are rolled out to pander to them differently.

Joe the Man

There’s something that can be said about President Trump as a man. We can challenge his past moral indiscretions and chuckle at his exuberance, but nobody doubts that he’s trying to keep the promises he made as a candidate. In fact, one of the reasons the left hates him so much is because he DOES keep his promises.

What sort of trust can we put into someone like Joe Biden who doesn’t seem to have a political core? Despite four decades in the swamp, he has somehow completely avoided being a strong supporter of anything for very long. He was for the Hyde Amendment before he was against it. He was was against single-payer before he was ready to transition to it over time. He said there was nothing to fear from China before he said they were our greatest threat.

Keep in mind, we’re not talking about evolution of ideas. That’s natural. What Biden has been doing, as with the subpoena issue, is changing his stance with weeks, days, or in this case, hours. That’s not the hallmark of a good, solid man. That’s the type of trait we do not need in leadership in our nation.

When listening to Joe Biden, we shouldn’t take anything he says to heart. Once the numbers come back on reactions to any particular statement, he’s wont to make changes to his stance on the fly. He’s running for Panderer-in-Chief.

