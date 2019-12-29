Restoring civility to our American political discourse

Donald Trump railed against George H.W. Bush’s “kinder, gentler America” as early as 1990.

“When Bush accepted the Republican presidential nomination, he called for a ‘kinder, gentler nation.'”

“I like George [H.W.] Bush very much and support him and always will. But I disagree with him when he talks of a kinder, gentler America. I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it’s literally going to cease to exist.” ~ Donald Trump

Therein lies the rub. Whether one’s political views deserve to be forced upon others or whether you must demonstrate the superiority of those views to convince them willingly.

I have lived long enough to witness the coarsening of America. Yes, there have always been crude in-your-face type people. But today is the time of the anti-hero. The one who is no better than the unwashed masses who’s leading us all over the cliff like lemmings.

This is not exclusive to one major political party or the other. Democrats cannot accept loss in an election and must totally upend our system of government to regain control. Republicans cannot bear for anyone to challenge the presumed infallibility and infinite wisdom of their standard bearer.

Both political parties consider the electorate incapable of thinking for ourselves. Demeaning rhetoric and insults are thrown at us from all parts of the political spectrum.

I worked very hard in 2016 to nominate a true conservative as the GOP candidate for POTUS, but Donald Trump prevailed instead. What I dreaded most when he won the general election was that I would be called upon to defend him against progressives. But, that I can handle.

What disappoints me the most are conservatives who consider anyone with a brain of his or her own unpatriotic. Not only do they attack our love for America, they actually go so far as to insult our intelligence and call us clowns and other pejoratives.

If you really want me to even consider biting the bullet and voting for Trump against his Democrat opponent in November 2020, there are some terms you need to drop from your vocabulary now.

Trump Derangement Syndrome [TDS]

The man you want to reelect is a pathological narcissist. He admires and idolizes dictators around the world and often falls prey to an enemy whispering something in his ear contrary to the best interests of the American people.

If you want to convince me that his thus-far luke-warm record of Supreme Court nominees outweighs this, then you need to quit disrespecting me for considering both the pros and the cons of a Trump 2nd term.

I like some things Trump has done and dislike others, but I never know which Trump will wake up after his nightly tweet storm in the White House or Air Force One on any given day. We know he loves sycophants and will fire anyone who tells him the truth which he does not like. Ask John Bolton.

Never Trumper

That term is an anachronism which applied before he became President of the United States and Commander in Chief. Whether or not to renew his contract with the American people is a separate decision altogether.

Deep State

It’s not my point to go into it here whether or not there is a systemic core of persons in the U.S. government who are dedicated to undermining Donald Trump. I recognized and supported Barack Obama as President when I worked for the government even though he was not my choice at the polls. If I were not retired, I would still do the same today for Donald Trump.

My point is that this term “Deep State” is highly derogatory and offensive to the many loyal civil servants who keep our federal government operating apolitically regardless of which political party controls the White House and/or Congress. You only harm your cause using such accusatory language which paints many innocent people with the same brush as the corrupt ones.

The vicarious rush of a rich man in the Oval Office who acts and speaks like he just came out of a trailer park thrills many of Donald Trump’s most avid supporters. But most people with an IQ of at least 100 highly prize the right to think for themselves.

What I want to do here is not to appeal to your reason but to your sense of practicality. I really don’t give a hoot if you disagree with everything I’ve just articulated.

What you need to think about is that you need people like me to help reelect Donald Trump and the way you are going about it is counter-productive and totally defeats your purpose.

I fully comprehend the danger of any of the Democrat candidates getting elected POTUS. On that point, you and I fully agree. The difference is that I also see clear dangers in what Trump in his totally erratic behavior might do at some point in the future.

I have reluctantly resigned myself to the fact that there will not be a primary challenge and that Trump will be renominated. Impeachment is a non-issue as he will not be convicted.

You can count on me not to vote for any Democrat. But that small still voice inside me keeps telling me not to have it on my conscience if Trump wacks out while in office.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to convince me that the continued Presidency of Donald Trump is an acceptable risk. You will not accomplish that by insulting my intelligence or calling me names. You may bolster your ego by doing so, but wouldn’t you rather have my vote? Otherwise I will again abstain.

Yes, I sleep very well at night. If every one of us does what is right because it is right without consideration for political expediency, the situation will remedy itself and our long national nightmare will finally be over.

