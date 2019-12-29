Culture and Religion
Does the fossil record prove Noah’s flood?
Secular scientists have used the fossil record to promote theories of how our world has developed over billions of years. But recent discoveries have them doing intellectual somersaults to explain away what the latest developments seem to indicate. Moreover, many are coming to the conclusion that a worldwide flood, albeit NOT the one described in the Bible (as acknowledging such a thing is anathema in scientific circles) caused a cataclysmic and extremely rapid extinction.
When the same evidence is viewed by Bible-driven scientists, all they can do is smile. The more we learn about what the fossil record is actually saying, the easier it is to realize the Bible’s authenticity as a historical document is similar to its reality as the Word of God.
This intriguing video from Genesis Apologetics dives into the science behind the fossil record and how it accurately aligns with what the Bible teaches us today.
