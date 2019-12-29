In far-left NYC, Jews live in fear

The rise of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City has been grabbing the attention of the national media. Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo are being called on to take action in Jewish neighborhoods as attacks against Jews for the sake of them being Jews have escalated in just the last week or so.

All of the increased scrutiny started happening before another attack on Jews happened Saturday night in Monsey, just north of Manhattan. A man armed with a machete entered a rabbi’s home and stabbed three people.

Attacker Stabs Several People in Home of Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi in Monsey, NY The home of an Ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Monsey, New York, was the scene of a violent knife attack Saturday night that has reportedly left several people injured. According to reports, a man entered the home around 10 p.m. during a Hanukkah party and began stabbing people before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. At the time of this reporting, the suspected attacker was still at large. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports about the incident. According to the reports, five people were treated for stab wounds after being transported to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was reportedly stabbed at least six times. The New York Police Department is currently investigating multiple attacks that took place this past week that were possibly motivated by anti-Semitism.

A suspect has been arrested in Harlem. But fears continue in the area that has the highest Jewish population outside of Israel. If they cannot expect safety in areas they heavily populate, what does that say for those who are not as supported by the community?

When I spent four of my school years on Long Island, New York, the majority of my closest friends were either Jewish or Italian. I went to more bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs in my teens than standard birthday parties. Never in my time there did I hear about violent anti-Semitism. That was three decades ago. Things are different today.

But the violence isn’t coming from the source mainstream media has warned us about for three years. That’s not to say there are no Trump supporters who are anti-Semites, but we continue to see violence that is more aligned with cultural differences than political ones. And in New York, where most of the population, including the Jewish population, is comprised of Democrats, one has to wonder why hate crimes are on the rise there.

For many Christians, Jews are our cousins in the faith. They aren’t our brothers or sisters just yet, not until they realize (as many Jews have done in recent years) that the Messiah they are expecting has already come once and will come again. But we share an acceptance of the Bible as the Word of God, even if they haven’t accepted the second half of the book yet.

Jesus was a Jew. Paul said Peter was the apostle to the Jews while Paul was the apostle to the gentiles. Just as we, as Christians, must protect those of all faiths in this life while trying to proselytize, it is imperative that those protections extend to those who may not necessarily want it. We aren’t here to judge anyone, not yet at least. We are here to help those we can and to spread the truth of the whole Bible. Part of doing that is defending those who are victims to hatred. That includes Jews being targeted in far-left New York City.

It’s not right that anyone should live in fear. This is why de Blasio, Cuomo, and all of the social justice politicians in New York must start taking this problem more seriously. We get enough Tweets saying they’re going to act. When are we going to see real action happening?

The last thing Jews or anyone else in New York City need is more rhetoric. Democrats have full control. It’s time for them to stop hampering efforts by law enforcement and take tangible steps to end the rising hate crimes in and around The Big Apple.

