Elizabeth Warren is a liar. Just ask her brother.

Politicians are liars. All of them. Even the decent ones have to make sacrifices to their integrity or risk being completely ineffective at doing their jobs. It just comes with the territory. Even though it’s an unfortunate reality of American government, it has been taken to the extreme by one presidential candidate in particular. Elizabeth Warren has such a contentious relationship with the truth, she can’t even speak it when talking about her own father.

Don’t take my word for it. Just take a look at what someone with first-hand knowledge of the situation has to say about it.

‘Furious’: Elizabeth Warren’s brother rips senator for calling their father a janitor “According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack,” the Boston Globe reports. Speaking with a family friend, Herring was adamant that his father was a maintenance worker, not a janitor. “My Dad was never a janitor,” he told the Globe. Warren has referred to her father as a maintenance man in the past but has used the term “janitor” while on the campaign trail.

Elizabeth Warren is a socialist who pretends to be a capitalist, a Caucasian who pretends to be Native American, a rich person who pretends to be a champion of the poor, and a daughter of a janitor who was never a janitor. Does she ever speak the truth?

