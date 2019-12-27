Democrats
Elizabeth Warren is a liar. Just ask her brother.
Politicians are liars. All of them. Even the decent ones have to make sacrifices to their integrity or risk being completely ineffective at doing their jobs. It just comes with the territory. Even though it’s an unfortunate reality of American government, it has been taken to the extreme by one presidential candidate in particular. Elizabeth Warren has such a contentious relationship with the truth, she can’t even speak it when talking about her own father.
Don’t take my word for it. Just take a look at what someone with first-hand knowledge of the situation has to say about it.
‘Furious’: Elizabeth Warren’s brother rips senator for calling their father a janitor
“According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack,” the Boston Globe reports.
Speaking with a family friend, Herring was adamant that his father was a maintenance worker, not a janitor. “My Dad was never a janitor,” he told the Globe.
Warren has referred to her father as a maintenance man in the past but has used the term “janitor” while on the campaign trail.
Elizabeth Warren is a socialist who pretends to be a capitalist, a Caucasian who pretends to be Native American, a rich person who pretends to be a champion of the poor, and a daughter of a janitor who was never a janitor. Does she ever speak the truth?
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
How long should attacks against Jews in Israel be viewed as ‘normal’?
Elizabeth Warren is a liar. Just ask her brother.
My dirty little secret: I like Andrew Yang
Was alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella protecting himself from President Trump’s other ‘favor’?
For those suffering from TDS, there’s Trump-xalta
For those suffering from TDS, there’s Trump-xalta
How fingers sticking out of a trunk 40-years-ago made me become a journalist
Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard
Impeachment: Why Republicans didn’t protest like Democrats did in 1998
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Christians respond to Pete Buttigieg saying Jesus was born ‘as a refugee’
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Invading Taiwan: Why China hopes a Democrat wins the White House in 2020
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
U.N. Women’s Christmas message: Motherhood is a ‘penalty’
-
Democrats2 days ago
4 ways to turn the impeachment narrative in the right direction
-
Democrats3 days ago
The strange tale of Michael Bloomberg’s prison phone bank
-
Democrats1 day ago
Pelosi is dividing the nation for the sake of her own job security
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Personal confession: I don’t have enough faith to be an atheist
-
Democrats1 day ago
How Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are buying the election… for President Trump