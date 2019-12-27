My dirty little secret: I like Andrew Yang

On November 3, 2020, I will be voting for President Trump. It’s important to make that crystal clear up front before anyone takes what I’m about to say the wrong way. As a staunch conservative who thinks most Republicans on Capitol Hill are way too moderate, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I was getting soft just because I like Andrew Yang.

It’s okay to like him, not just because he’s likable but more importantly because his policy proposals are much more sane than the experienced political leftists running against him in the Democratic primaries. For example, his healthcare plan is so moderate, it would probably pass in Congress and be signed by the President if it had a few tweaks made to it. As much as I’d love to see a clean repeal of Obamacare, that seems to be off the table. Or, to be more accurate, it was never really on the table as Congressional Republicans only had the guts to pass it when they knew President Obama would veto it. Once they had President Trump in the White House, they didn’t even consider a clean repeal as an option.

Yang’s website has more detailed policy proposals than any of his competitors. This should strike people as odd considering he has the least political experience. Perhaps it’s his lack of experience that makes him so transparent. He hasn’t become jaded by having his feet held to the fire over campaign promises. If that sounds familiar, we’re seeing the same thing from President Trump as he fulfills campaign promises that any seasoned politician would have abandoned once they won the election.

That could be what I like the most about Yang. Of all the candidates, he’s the only one who has the naivety that President Trump came in with when he took over the White House. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. He’s a clean slate who has ideas that can resonate. The problem is he isn’t getting nearly the exposure that he’s earned. Mainstream media got a memo from someone saying he’s persona non grata. Even as his polling and fundraising numbers impress, mainstream media would rather spend the little time they don’t dedicate to the four frontrunners on candidates who are doing much worse than Yang. How Julian Castro continues to grab more headlines than Yang is a mystery up there with why there’s always an odd number of socks whenever I do the laundry.

I’m rooting for Yang to win the nomination because if the media steal the election for the Democrats, he’s the only one I would trust to not muck it all up in four years. Conservatives who oppose him often point to his Freedom Dividend – universal basic income to the tune of $1000 per month – as a form of socialism. This is inaccurate. Even Milton Friedman and other notable conservative economists saw it as a potential way to reduce the need for welfare and invigorate the economy. It would give those living in poverty the money they need while giving everyone else extra disposable income to recycle into the economy.

If Andrew Yang is the Democratic nominee, I will still be voting for President Trump to be reelected. But a Yang nomination would make the lead up to election day much less stressful as he’s the only Democratic candidate who isn’t abysmal.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.