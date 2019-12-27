1999 Chuck Schumer thinks 2019 Chuck Schumer is wrong about impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been extremely vocal about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been handling the (possibly) impending Senate hearing to consider removing President Trump from office. He believes the Senate must go into this impartial and act as jurors in a trial. But that’s not what he said back in 1999 when the tables were turned and it was a Democrat facing removal.

Schumer in 1999: “anybody taking an oath tomorrow can have a pre-opinion; it's not a jury box.” pic.twitter.com/db3hxl6lF7 — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 27, 2019

So, which is it, Senator? Are you supposed to be impartial jurors or is it okay to have a “pre-opinion”? Should the Senate be there to discover the facts or are they essentially the judge and jury with preconceived notions? Is it an unbiased investigation or a political event?

They hypocrisy over impeachment has been so thick with Democrats, it’s amazing that mainstream media can keep the wraps on it so well. But some of us are paying attention. Some of us are getting the truth out there.

