2004 report: Climate change will bring apocalyptic conditions to the world… by 2020

The world is ending next week, in case anyone forgot the climate change predictions made in 2004 by “respected” scientists and military leaders. A report in The Guardian, widely spread back in the days before social media, predicted the United Kingdom would be like Siberia, nuclear weapons would be used to protect dwindling food supplies, and climate change would cause mass rioting around the globe. All of this is scheduled to happen by 2020, according to the report.

Remember guys, it's just 5 days until the UK is "plunged into a Siberian climate." From the same trustworthy people who gave you mass starvation of humanity by the 80's, "ice free" Arctic summers by 2013 and Greta Thunberg. You can trust them. pic.twitter.com/afGut28mXv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 27, 2019

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been hearing the same thing from today’s climate change “experts.” We’ve been hearing it for five decades. Every few years, a new prediction places the end of the world being scheduled in 10-15 years. This will continue until it never happens, which means such predictions will be made until enough people stand up and say, “What? No.”

Report Hyped by Climate Alarmists Warned of Million of Deaths, Nuclear War, Sunken Major Cities by 2020 “Climate change over the next 20 years could result in a global catastrophe costing millions of lives in wars and natural disasters,” reported left-wing newspaper the Guardian on February 22, 2004. “A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world,” the report added. The alarmist document went on to claim that nations would resort to using nuclear weapons to protect dwindling food supplies, a situation that would “bring the planet to the edge of anarchy.”

Apparently, nobody got the memo. But the alarmism continues.

Here’s the reality about climate change hysteria: It’s all about communism. While I’m sure most of the activists truly believe they’re fighting against an existential threat, there are those at the top of the climate change food chain who realize it’s all a perfect vehicle they can ride to turn the United States, and as a result the rest of the world, into a communist nation. The only way to truly initiate the changes they’re proposing is to take away all of our liberties and property. We simply can’t be trusted to act on behalf of the environment.

Climate change hysteria is the smokescreen for communism’s advancement in America Climate change hysteria also offers a sense of urgency without an ability to see the results in a reasonable amount of time. This is why there have been U.N. studies and scientific community warnings about how the world has one decade to take action. The problem is these final-decade warnings have been in play since the 1970s. When one doesn’t pan out, a new one is issued. And another. And another. We’ve apparently been 10 years away from cataclysm for the last half-century. It is perpetual and can never be debunked because “new” science invariably pops up that says this time, by golly, we really, really, really only have a decade to get things straight, hand over our property, renounce our liberties, and fall in line with communist solutions. There really is an existential threat associated with climate change, but it has nothing to do with the environment. Climate change hysteria is pushing for communism around the world. If they get their way, the world really could end.

There will always be those who look to the future and see doom and gloom. Thankfully, there will always be the rest of us who look back at past predictions of doom and gloom to point out they were wrong then and they’re wrong now.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.