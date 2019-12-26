Teen Vogue is the garbage American society doesn’t need

Which progressive publication is pushing the boundaries of decency the most in America? Is it one of the mainstream media outlets like the NY Times or CNN? Perhaps it’s one of the favorite old publications from radicals past like The New Yorker or The Nation. Surely it’s one of the newer online only publications, such as The Daily Beast or Slate? Nope. The boundaries are being pushed by an old magazine that has reinvigorated itself by becoming the extreme left-wing voice of youthful progressive angst, Teen Vogue.

Sure, they still talk about the latest pop sensations and give young girls advice on how to wear their makeup, but they’ve “advanced” well beyond the constraints of standard daily problems for teens. They’ve become the epitome of social justice warriors. They’ve also turned their focus to a political landscape that the body of their journalists feel has become far to right-leaning, even within the Democratic Party itself. But their primary goal seems to be interspersing advice on topics that were taboo for teens just a decade or so ago. For example…

Welcome to Anal Sex 101 https://t.co/U9KQLw2Han — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

We all have different desires — so when it comes to giving you advice for going down on your partner(s), there is no one-size-fits-all recipe. https://t.co/NlfalHL2MI — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

Yes, there actually is a lot to learn. https://t.co/uk6WG7ob02 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

They have taken the topic of sex, which has always been an issue for teens, and moved it into the realm of perversion. It’s noteworthy that they don’t talk about masturbation for “women” or “girls” because that would not be inclusive to the transgender community. Instead, they simply say how to masturbate if you have a penis or vagina. Quite woke.

On the political front, they espouse a leftist-only ideology, as if their reader base is young and therefore only has interest in progressive topics.

The Prison-Abolition movement: What is it and what it seeks to accomplish 👇🏾 https://t.co/v9P8vWFZ7r — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 26, 2019

One of their guiding principles is the construction of a “world where many worlds fit.” https://t.co/USghGdDUT8 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 26, 2019

As more young people find themselves stuck in precarious jobs with variable hours and benefits, some are turning to unions to help secure their rights. https://t.co/jdzvVFjtaJ — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 26, 2019

"Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing." https://t.co/bkBuZrWIav — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

From a cultural perspective, they’re also quite adamant about pushing a progressive worldview. They have become the leaders of the cultural Marxism movement and they wear that badge with honor.

"Please talk to your family and friends about politics, even if it's uncomfortable. Please use your privilege as a white person to protect people of color." https://t.co/Ux9e0yfq9H — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

The history of being non-binary ⤵️ https://t.co/fDgT6ygl6I — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

"Colonizers believed the world was theirs for the taking, saw the masses of people as disposable, and believed that nothing mattered more than the currency in a white man’s pocket." https://t.co/e8gFLqFOWA — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

"Though the film is cast with numerous talented, critically-acclaimed actors, there’s no getting around the fact that once again, Laurie, Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy, their parents, their great aunt, and their friends are all played by white people." https://t.co/N0PbmRWISq — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

The mood in 2020: pink pits! https://t.co/EDSZ5AEb0w — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 26, 2019

What makes all of this worse is that many parents have no idea what their daughters are ingesting when they visit the site or pick up the magazine (is there still a print magazine?). They see the name “Teen Vogue” and recall the practical advice about periods and dating and pictures of the New Kids on the Block, and they think nothing of the formerly harmless publication. But their daughters are reading about very adult topics, and not from a perspective of easing them into the conversation. It’s all about indoctrinating them into a radical worldview.

Conservatives on Twitter have not been impressed, especially with the Christmas day Tweet about how to have anal sex.

This statement in Teen Vogue underscores the paternalistic approach progressives have with "people of color" who they view as too weak to fend for themselves. Bigotry of low expectations is most harmful form of racism. https://t.co/PRUAGNV6yQ — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 26, 2019

The Left is attacking @lasthopeusa for telling @TeenVogue that teaching kids civics matters more than teaching kids anal. We’re obviously doing something right. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 26, 2019

The biggest cheerleaders for antifa’s violent extremism are those in the media, particularly media aimed at a younger audience. Antifa seeks to destroy the rule of law through a violent anarchist communist revolution. This is your “better world,” Teen Vogue. https://t.co/0YzC4EWA9z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 27, 2019

Can’t wait for Teen Vogue to share a guide on syringe sharing and freebasing. https://t.co/Fz6Iny1hKY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 26, 2019

These are just a few @TeenVogue tweets from Christmas Day. Here’s a quick summary: White people suck, Antifa is good and let us teach you masturbation & anal. I can’t wait for them to go out of business. They’re a vile, racist, socialist propaganda outlet who sexualize kids. pic.twitter.com/0dTsMgmlsE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 26, 2019

‘Please use your privilege as a sane person to point and laugh at Teen Vogue.’ https://t.co/PTf07837lU — 🐰Happy FOO Year 🎉 (@PolitiBunny) December 26, 2019

Teen Vogue has a white savior complex. Is this a form of soft bigotry of low expectations? “POC need to be saved!” https://t.co/MbQmaWjAZw — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) December 27, 2019

Thins is Teen Vogue. The new mouthpiece of Woke Racism. https://t.co/i3mimZ1DBe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 26, 2019

Writer of the Teen Vogue “Anal Sex Guide” Christmas article uses the porn consumption statistics of 8 year olds to justify herself. Moral relativism is a cancer and our society is sick. https://t.co/jutuUueiJV — Gab (@getongab) December 26, 2019

Everyone: Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays! Teen Vogue: https://t.co/u9YXpenbNt — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 26, 2019

Hey racist Teen Vogue, I am fully capable of taking care of myself. I don’t need white people to protect me! Signed,

This POC ✌🏽 https://t.co/j9AiHSMwhG — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 26, 2019

Teen Vogue seems to be written exclusively by 18-24 year old female college oppression studies majors targeting an audience of exclusively 18-24 year old female college oppression studies majors. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2019

Do the arseclowns at @TeenVogue realise how patronising & RACIST this tweet is? https://t.co/aGrrJrquJL — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 26, 2019

Merry Christmas from Teen Vogue… https://t.co/Q2R54Ii6eb — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) December 26, 2019

If your kid reads Teen Vogue stop it. They are being indoctrinated by nitwits. https://t.co/7v8JyhrrOF — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 26, 2019

Nothing is sacred. Nothing is taboo. These journalists believe they are taking the moral high road by exposing young girls to adult topics that should be handled by parents. And while it’s true that not all parents are doing their job, the gap does not need to be filled by a social justice warrior publication that seems to feel justified in their push for cultural Marxism.

Teen Vogue embodies the greatest threat to this nation’s future: A new generation of fully indoctrinated cultural Marxists who got their adult education from social justice warriors instead of their parents. And we’re all to blame.

