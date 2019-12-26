Connect with us

Culture and Religion

Teen Vogue is the garbage American society doesn’t need

Published

36 mins ago

on

Teen Vogue is the garbage American society doesnt need

Which progressive publication is pushing the boundaries of decency the most in America? Is it one of the mainstream media outlets like the NY Times or CNN? Perhaps it’s one of the favorite old publications from radicals past like The New Yorker or The Nation. Surely it’s one of the newer online only publications, such as The Daily Beast or Slate? Nope. The boundaries are being pushed by an old magazine that has reinvigorated itself by becoming the extreme left-wing voice of youthful progressive angst, Teen Vogue.

Sure, they still talk about the latest pop sensations and give young girls advice on how to wear their makeup, but they’ve “advanced” well beyond the constraints of standard daily problems for teens. They’ve become the epitome of social justice warriors. They’ve also turned their focus to a political landscape that the body of their journalists feel has become far to right-leaning, even within the Democratic Party itself. But their primary goal seems to be interspersing advice on topics that were taboo for teens just a decade or so ago. For example…

They have taken the topic of sex, which has always been an issue for teens, and moved it into the realm of perversion. It’s noteworthy that they don’t talk about masturbation for “women” or “girls” because that would not be inclusive to the transgender community. Instead, they simply say how to masturbate if you have a penis or vagina. Quite woke.

On the political front, they espouse a leftist-only ideology, as if their reader base is young and therefore only has interest in progressive topics.

From a cultural perspective, they’re also quite adamant about pushing a progressive worldview. They have become the leaders of the cultural Marxism movement and they wear that badge with honor.

What makes all of this worse is that many parents have no idea what their daughters are ingesting when they visit the site or pick up the magazine (is there still a print magazine?). They see the name “Teen Vogue” and recall the practical advice about periods and dating and pictures of the New Kids on the Block, and they think nothing of the formerly harmless publication. But their daughters are reading about very adult topics, and not from a perspective of easing them into the conversation. It’s all about indoctrinating them into a radical worldview.

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Conservatives on Twitter have not been impressed, especially with the Christmas day Tweet about how to have anal sex.

Nothing is sacred. Nothing is taboo. These journalists believe they are taking the moral high road by exposing young girls to adult topics that should be handled by parents. And while it’s true that not all parents are doing their job, the gap does not need to be filled by a social justice warrior publication that seems to feel justified in their push for cultural Marxism.

Teen Vogue embodies the greatest threat to this nation’s future: A new generation of fully indoctrinated cultural Marxists who got their adult education from social justice warriors instead of their parents. And we’re all to blame.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

KAG Gift
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending