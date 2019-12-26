If MSNBC had an ounce of integrity, Rachel Maddow would be gone

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will remain as the news channel’s primary draw despite the unhinged reporting she did for three years on the Steele Dossier. Why? Because they do not have the journalistic integrity necessary to dump their most watched personality simply because she willfully spread vicious lies. Even though all of her reporting on the dossier has been debunked and embarrassingly called out by the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple, she helped with their anti-Trump agenda, so she’s still a good guy in their books.

Wemple’s critique of Maddow’s “reporting” is spot on. He notes that she would amplify any smidgen of credibility she found regarding the dossier while completely ignoring evidence that it was a debunked piece of manufactured garbage. She rallied hatred towards a duly elected president in an effort to prove she was right to oppose him during the 2016 election. But in her biased reporting, she revealed an unambiguous truth: Mainstream media cannot be trusted. Not now. Not after their chosen candidate was defeated.

WaPo Columnist Rips Rachel Maddow For Hyping Steele Dossier “When small bits of news arose in favor of the dossier, the franchise MSNBC host pumped air into them,” wrote Wemple. “At least some of her many fans surely came away from her broadcasts thinking the dossier was a serious piece of investigative research, not the flimflam, quick-twitch game of telephone outlined in the Horowitz report.” “She seemed to be rooting for the document,” he noted. According to Wemple, Maddow touted reports from other news outlets that claimed parts of the dossier were corroborated. On May 3, 2017, she said on her show that “more and more” aspects of the dossier had been “independently corroborated.”

There was a time when reporting false news breathlessly for three years would get a journalist fired. What Rachel Maddow has done is far worse than what Dan Rather did to get fired. But she’s not going anywhere. MSNBC is trash.

