News
Benjamin Netanyahu voted leader of Likud despite challenges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staved off a rare primary challenge to his leadership of the Likud Party in a landslide victory over former minister Gideon Saar. He will continue to lead the party into an unprecedented third election in a year after failing to form a coalition government the previous two elections.
The long-time leader of the party was expected to win, but optics dictated that he needed to win by a lot, which he did with 72% of the vote. Now, he’ll need to work with Saar, the rest of his party, and other conservative parties to win the March, 2020, election and finally form a new government.
Benjamin Netanyahu Wins Landslide Victory In Likud Party Election
The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu was largely expected to win Thursday’s runoff, as Netanyahu has led the Likud party since 1993. Just under half of the party’s 116,048 dues-paying members cast their ballots on Thursday at over 100 voting stations in Israel.
“A huge win!” Netanyahu declared on Twitter. The prime minister vowed to lead the Likud party “to a big victory in the upcoming elections and continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements.”
For the first time in Israel’s history, Prime Minister Netanyahu was unable to form a governing coalition after two inconclusive elections in 2019. Also a first, the prime minister was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a corruption case that alleges the prime minister of handing out gifts and political favors in exchange for favorable news coverage.
The adversity he faces and the angst among Israeli voters will have all eyes on him and his biggest competitors, Blue and White, in next year’s election. Another inconclusive election would be disastrous for the Jewish state.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Benjamin Netanyahu voted leader of Likud despite challenges
Pelosi is dividing the nation for the sake of her own job security
How Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are buying the election… for President Trump
Christians respond to Pete Buttigieg saying Jesus was born ‘as a refugee’
Invading Taiwan: Why China hopes a Democrat wins the White House in 2020
How fingers sticking out of a trunk 40-years-ago made me become a journalist
Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard
Impeachment: Why Republicans didn’t protest like Democrats did in 1998
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Christianity Today unopposed to Pete Buttigieg’s false gospel
-
Democrats2 days ago
Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
‘Evangelical’ leaders opposing President Trump embrace abortion and the end of religious freedom
-
Culture and Religion24 hours ago
Christians respond to Pete Buttigieg saying Jesus was born ‘as a refugee’
-
Democrats3 days ago
Democrats make promo video that includes Deval Patrick, excludes Tulsi Gabbard
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
U.N. Women’s Christmas message: Motherhood is a ‘penalty’
-
Foreign Affairs1 day ago
Invading Taiwan: Why China hopes a Democrat wins the White House in 2020
-
Democrats2 days ago
The strange tale of Michael Bloomberg’s prison phone bank