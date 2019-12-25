Culture and Religion
U.N. Women’s Christmas message: Motherhood is a ‘penalty’
The most painful day of my life was also the best. It was the day my son was born, and through the anguish of a difficult childbirth at an early age, I learned the realities of this world in a moment. At first glance of my child, I knew things I never knew before and understood the blessing that motherhood represented. My life hasn’t been the same since.
I am very well aware that this is not the same experience others have. Despite Tom Cruise’s objections, postpartum complications, including depression, are absolutely real. Situations change for mothers and often the changes are not positive. But we take the good with the bad, just as everyone should, and we make the most out of our situation. Those of us with faith in our Lord may have it easier at times because we understand the plan is not always what we think it is. Through it all, the last thing I would ever characterize motherhood as is a penalty. Apparently, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women – U.N. Women for short – feels very much differently.
Not every woman can afford the penalty.#WomensProgress2019 #FamiliesOfToday pic.twitter.com/86DxuKJedJ
— UN Women (@UN_Women) December 25, 2019
As radical progressive messages go, this one ranks up their with pro-abortion messages and anti-faith messages in its heinous intent. As the left is wont to do, they are trying to make women of the world perceive their blessing of motherhood as a curse bestowed upon them from the evil “patriarchy” since the “beginning of time.” We know this from the “clever” words they used in the form. The number likely means something as well since it seems to point to specific years – 605, 1309, 1409, and 1920 – but I won’t take the time to try to decipher their hidden message.
The extreme agenda this organization espouses starts with making women feel victimized. The list of “penalties” associated with motherhood are long-standing feminist talking points. But even at the height of the feminist movement, they rarely declared motherhood was a “penalty” that women needed to be somehow saved from, yet that’s exactly the message the UN Women are pushing with this Tweet.
Twitter responses were brutal.
I’m actually disgusted that you would call motherhood a “penalty” and act like it’s not the greatest blessing and the most important thing a woman can do with their life. Get bent, UN. https://t.co/DjYbroH8zL
— Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) December 25, 2019
The UN is a front for global governance. This comment underscores the UN allegiance to the global one world order without family, nation, gender.
— KateMagdalen (@KateMagdalen) December 25, 2019
Abolish th e UN.
— Steely-Eyed Missile Man (@LordKhyron1) December 25, 2019
Wow! P.Atriarchy!!! That. Is. Sooooo. Funnnehhhh!!! Galaxybrain, right there!!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aVKPB8zx96
— Hysterisk kvinna 🎄 (@Hysterisk_kvinn) December 25, 2019
Just when I think there can't be any more reasons to want to #AbolishUN, @UN_Women says "hold my vitriol."
This is the most unhinged radical progressive stance I've seen from an official United Nation's account. https://t.co/UhkqN2DAmh
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 25, 2019
UN IS AN ILLEGITIMATE ORGANIZATION spewing propaganda designed to imprison instead of free
— rosalokeyorbe (@rosalokeyorbe) December 25, 2019
Of all the radical progressive globalist organizations at the United Nations, the U.N. Women’s group is arguably the most unhinged. They will not stop until all babies are aborted and all men are castrated before being removed from power.
