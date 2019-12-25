Latin-equis? The ‘woke’ embraced ‘Latinx’ but only 2% of actual Latinos have

In the terrible 2001 flick Not Another Teen Movie, there’s a character who spends the whole movie trying to start a “slow clap.” He views it as a badge of honor to be the one who initiates a widely embraced tribute that was made famous in the excellent 1986 movie, Lucas, and had a short but interesting stint as a way to honor an important moment, particularly for kids. Every time he thinks it’s the right moment to start one, it fails miserably.

That’s a metaphor for what happened to the term “Latinx.” Don’t get me wrong, the term has been widely used since its introduction in 2014 to negate the “forced gender label” that the preferred term, Latino, implies. “Latino” has been an accepted term to refer to people from Latin America until someone noted that it’s a masculine word. “Latina” is the feminine form, so someone decided five years ago that the best way to be gender-neutral was to start referring to all people from Latin America as “Latinx.” As Newsbusters implied, it was a solution seeking a problem.

The Atlantic Magazine Pronounces ‘Latinx’ a Linguistic Flop Has the death knell on the annoyingly awkward word “Latinx” finally, mercifully, hopefully been sounded by The Atlantic magazine? For anybody even a bit familiar with the Spanish language, “Latinx” just grates on the ears. Unfortunately, for the past few years it has been hyped by many PC types in the media including Vox and even Univision which should know better. The good news is that liberal The Atlantic seems to have signaled to the rest of the left that it is time to send that word into permanent retirement. Perhaps rational liberals are starting to realize that “Latinx” is so annoying that it only serves to turn off people they are trying to persuade.

The referenced article in The Atlantic noted, “It has been celebrated by intellectuals, journalists, and university officials, and even used by Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. But in one poll, only 2 percent of America’s Latinos said they preferred the term.”

What’s even sadder is that it’s a very anglicized attempt at wokeness. In English, most pronounce it “Latin-X” and while that’s a clunky word to say, it’s better than how the word would be pronounced in Spanish: “Latin-equis.”

Elizabeth Warren isn’t the only candidate who uses the term, but it’s conspicuous when she does. The 70-year-old very Caucasian woman with a mild Okie accent struggles with the term, coming across as verbally broke, not woke.

As people like Elizabeth Warren try to force their woke sensibilities on people from Latin America by calling them “Latinx” (or “Latin-equis” in Spanish), actual Americans of Latin descent laugh at them when they’re not simply ignoring them.

