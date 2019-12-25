In God we trust for 2020 and beyond

The world of politics can be a black hole. It has immense gravity to suck us in and trap us in the day-to-day machinations of leaders and representatives who have sway over our lives. As a conservative news outlet, we’re beholden to monitoring the political grind. But since we’re also a Christian news outlet, we do so with the understanding that God’s plan is in motion and nothing we do on this planet will change that.

Many of us here at NOQ Report sweat over politics because the stakes seem so high for next year’s elections. We ponder which Democrat will emerge from the mediocre pack of candidates. We question whether the Trump administration’s unprecedented successes will be overshadowed by a media industrial complex that is bent on his political demise. We see the hacking away at the Constitution that’s happening from the Democrat-majority House and contemplate what we can do to reverse the situation and turn the lower chamber red again. But in front of it all, we look to the Bible as our guide and hope.

2019 has been a miraculous year for us. We ended it with 448% more monthly traffic than we started with, picked up some amazing new writers, and got the attention of some strong players in the conservative arena. We made some people very happy with our coverage while infuriating others of the more left-leaning persuasion. We thank our Lord and Savior for all of the opportunities we’ve been given this year.

2020 is set to be even bigger. It isn’t just the presence of the election that makes it exciting to be in the media. One of the things we’ve learned is there is a tremendous gap in coverage on some of the most pressing topics emerging in American communities and across the globe. The push for cultural Marxism is a growing threat that doesn’t get nearly enough attention. Meanwhile, rising radical Islamic terrorists in Africa threaten to be a bigger problem than the Islamic State at its peak. The LGBTQ community has gone from pushing for equality to promoting superiority. On the other side of the globe, China is preparing for the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, and their plans to celebrate it may include military action against Taiwan that could draw us into conflict.

We get just as embroiled in topics like impeachment and socialism as any conservative outlet, but we are also keeping our eyes on topics that just don’t get the coverage they deserve. That’s what will help us continue to grow, God willing, in the new year. We are grateful to all who have supported us financially and we hope donations ramp up even higher.

We praise our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for being the sacrifice we didn’t deserve but desperately needed. I’m proud to be part of a growing conservative Christian news outlet and I look forward to informing more in 2020 and beyond.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.