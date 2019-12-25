4 ways to turn the impeachment narrative in the right direction

If there’s one thing Democrats do better than Republicans, it’s at continuing to apply pressure when the other side is hurting. It’s hard to explain why. Are Republicans too polite? Gentile? Courteous? Fair? For whatever reason, the GOP has a tendency to let our opponents get back up when they’re down. With impeachment, we absolutely cannot do that. It’s time to apply as much pressure as possible and sustain that pressure until the narrative is completely dead.

Believe it or not, there are many Democrats who feel they have the upper hand with the narrative, polls be damned. Perhaps some of this notion is brought about by the unfortunate number of people who believed (or still believe) President Trump’s tenure is officially done now that he’s been impeached by Congress. Or maybe it’s just the continued mainstream media headlines declaring the President is toast. Democrats put too much faith in the diminishing power of the press and not enough faith in the intelligence of the people.

Nevertheless, we must continue to apply pressure. If anything, we need the pressure to increase. Stories (like this one) should be shared far and wide. Consider it a free lesson in civics with a touch of political optics mixed in. Unlike Democrats, we have a distinct advantage in how we push our narrative. While they have to manufacture “bombshells” and keep their base believing the walls are closing in on the President, we have the advantage of simply needing to tell the truth. When that’s known, their entire impeachment narrative crumbles under the immense burden of their lies.

Here are four talking points for you to master as you educate the people you know about the illegitimacy of the entire impeachment debacle. They already know the basics – it’s partisan, they didn’t find quid pro quo or bribery, and outside of the leftist echo chambers it’s an extremely unpopular process. Yet, many still haven’t been moved. That’s why it’s imperative that patriots arm themselves with stronger talking points to handle the debates that are certain to ensue at some point this week.

In a criminal case, the Articles would be tossed prima facie

The hearings that Adam Schiff held were laced with presumptions, innuendos, and lies. Then, Jerry Nadler followed up with “experts” in academia who couldn’t hide their contempt for the President as they declared he was already guilty of whatever the Democrats were pushing at that particular moment. Even Jonathan Turley, who doesn’t support the President, had to call out Congress for their insincerity in pursuing the case at all.

But within all of the big talk, there was a tremendous gap in their narrative. Unfortunately for them, it’s the gap that judges look to first when they’re considering a case initially. The Democrats presented a case with ZERO evidence. If this were a criminal case instead of a politically driven impeachment, every judge in America would toss it as failing prima facie. The lack of evidence and eye-witness testimony is so glaring, it fails to reach the very low bar of being a prima facie case, meaning it doesn’t seem valid even on the surface.

Since this is an impeachment, Democrats are able to play fast and loose with the facts because of the tremendous weight of a majority vote in the House. Our founders made it this way because they believed the removal of a President would be treated with the graveness that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed they held. This is the reason for the theatrics of wearing black and hushing her caucus when the impeachment vote was passed. She couldn’t put together a truly grave case of significance, so she had to feign the significance with an air of somberness. It was one of the ugliest displays of partisan role-playing we’ve ever witnessed in our nation’s history.

This impeachment is predicated by Joe Biden protecting himself by running for office

Throughout the Article of Impeachment for “Abuse of Power,” Democrats contend the President was going after a political rival. This is key because doing so would definitely be construed as abuse of power by most. But here’s the thing. The investigation into Burisma and the Bidens was preexisting. Moreover, the call for the investigation into Burisma was attached to the call for information regarding the 2016 election. Digging up dirt on Hillary wouldn’t benefit the President today, but it would help us gain an understanding of how to prevent foreign interference in our election.

But the real kick in the gut to the Democrats’ narrative can be boiled down to a series of questions you can ask anyone who supports impeachment:

Was it wrong for the President to ask the Ukrainians to investigate Burisma because a political rival was involved? (They’ll nod “yes.”)

If Joe Biden wasn’t running for President, would it have been okay for the President to ask the Ukrainians to investigate? (If they say “no,” remind them that President Clinton signed the Treaty with Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters in 2000.)

So, is Joe Biden protected from investigations simply because he’s running for president? (If they say “no,” ask them if they think it’s right for candidates to get such protections for the sake of partisan politics. If they say “yes,” they’re lost.)

There are relatively believable conspiracy theories that Hillary Clinton threatened to drop the Ukraine scandal if he tried to run in 2016. There are also theories that he knew Rudy Giuliani was looking into Burisma, which prompted him to run knowing President Trump had his sights set on him. Neither is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. Either way, Biden’s protections as a candidate would not be afforded to other citizens who did the same type of crime. Therefore, his protections are present because he’s an elite, not because he’s innocent.

If Democrats had a case, they wouldn’t be looking for a new one

Shortly after the Articles of Impeachment were voted on, Democrats switched gears and started looking for more evidence to push other Articles. It drove many on the right crazy as it seems we have future rounds of impeachment hearings and votes ahead for us. But more importantly, it demonstrates the current Articles of Impeachment don’t hold water and the Democrats know it. That’s why they’re already looking for plan B, C, and onward through the alphabet for the next five years if they’re allowed to maintain control of the House.

Some would say they are seeking more evidence because the GOP-controlled Senate is rigged. If that’s the case, it would be pointless to see new Articles of Impeachment knowing they would met the same resistance in the Senate. If they believed they’d made a strong case for impeachment, they would’t be looking for a new one so soon.

Impeachment is not an emotional response to a body of work

The biggest complaint I have with this impeachment is the way leftist voters are defending it. They point to mistakes, disagreements, and other challenges coming from the President. They make emotional pleas for impeachment because he’s unfit, unhinged, and/or harmful to America in some form or fashion.

It’s a terrible argument because it’s not what impeachment is supposed to be about. A president is to be tried by the Senate for the high crimes or misdemeanors specifically detailed in the Articles of Impeachment. That’s it. He isn’t being impeached for golfing too much, Tweeting too harshly, or firing James Comey. He’s not abusing his power by triggering Democrats and he’s not obstructing Congress by forcing them to prove their bogus case.

There’s a time when a president’s body of work is judged, and it’s not through impeachment. It’s the next election. Americans on both sides of the aisle should be able to accept this.

Master whichever argument you like the most. Combine a couple. Use all four if you’re able. The Democrats backed themselves into a corner. Now, we need to get the word out to everyone we know that this impeachment is a debacle, and here’s why.

