Impeachment: Why Republicans didn’t protest like Democrats did in 1998

Following the impeachment vote, the streets of America weren’t loaded with masked conservative protesters breaking windows and calling for Representative Adam Schiff’s head on a pike. They weren’t blocking traffic in New York City or getting arrested in Los Angeles. They weren’t even gathered in front of Capitol Hill screaming about how terrible Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is for America. And mainstream media noticed. Social media noticed. And both seemed to completely misread what it all meant.

When President Clinton was impeached in 1998, Democrats took to the streets. If President Obama had been impeached, you can be certain we would have seen Antifa and people wearing hats that looked like female reproductive parts causing a raucous and probably turning violent. But President Trump’s supporters are different. Instead of making a spectacle full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, we were working. We were yawning. We were donating to the RNC and President Trump’s campaign. In fact, at the height of the impeachment hearings, Republicans were mounting a record-breaking defense for the President in the form of political donations.

Republican Party sets fundraising record amid impeachment battle EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee has announced record fundraising numbers amid the impeachment drive against President Trump, hauling in a whopping $20.6 million in November, according to Federal Election Commission data obtained by Fox News. The RNC told Fox News that this is the best November on record in party history. The party currently has $63.2 million in cash — marking the most cash-on-hand it has had since before the 2012 presidential election.

Conservatives tend to be more reserved in our “protests.” Sure, we love to attend rallies and show our patriotism on holidays, but we’re less likely to go out and physically protest very much. That’s not to say it doesn’t happen, but we are more likely to use our dollars and our votes to promote our agenda.

One of the advantages of not wasting our time and anyone else’s is we can stay focused on goals rather than chants. We’re embrace individualism, not collectivism. We operate in ways that do the most benefit to whatever our priority list demands. For me, it’s God, family, country, in that order. I believe that’s true for a good number of conservatives. And those who have similar values are just less likely to wear masks and break windows. We lash out with our credit cards and we make a statement at the ballot box.

This video from The Epoch Times‘ Declassified host Gina Shakespeare breaks down the realities of why Republicans weren’t gathered in mobs waiting for Jerry Nadler to emerge from Capitol Hill. We just have more effective ways of protesting.

