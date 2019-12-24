Personal confession: I don’t have enough faith to be an atheist

Two videos that demolish the proposition that this is all a random accident.

Last year, PragerU presenter Brian Keating posed a very interesting question: What’s a Greater Leap of Faith: God or the Multiverse? Given all the factors that went into the formation of, well everything suggests a designer. Those who deny a creator suggest an alternative theory: The “multiverse”. An infinite number of alternative universes that explain how ours could be perfect, sort of a theory of evolution for cosmology.

In essence, the question asks which is more plausible, a universe with a designer or an infinite number alternatives in which one just happened to have been perfect. A recent video from PBS Space Time discusses this question as well, going into greater detail on just how precise all the cosmological constants had to be correct in order for our universe to exist.

The impossible odds of a perfect universe.

Our universe seems to operate according to a set of fundamental rules that we try to understand and model with the equations of our laws of physics. Those equations always include one or more fundamental constants – simple numbers that set the scale for the equation. We can’t determine the values of these constants from pure theory – we have to measure them in the real universe. These are things like the speed of light, the Planck constant, the masses of the elementary particles, and the constants defining the relative strengths of the fundamental forces – the so-called coupling constants.

The impossible odds of evolution in a perfect universe.

Our second video from the esteemed PragerU addresses some of the doubts about the aforementioned theory of evolution with two reasons to doubt this theory. One is the Cambrian Explosion in which a number of new groups of animals appeared in a short geologic time span.

The appearance of a number of new animal groups without any antecedents raises some significant doubts about the theory. One that still has to be explained.

For a century, Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution has been as unquestioned as Newton’s theory of gravity. But science never stops asking questions. Or at least it’s not supposed to. Stephen Meyer, Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute, takes up the challenge in this video. Are there questions about the origins of life that Darwinism can’t answer?

As the presenter pointed out:

This question really bothered Darwin. And he acknowledged that he could give it “no satisfactory answer.” Nor can scientists today.

The renowned biologist Eugene Koonin, of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, describes the abrupt appearance of the Cambrian animals and other organisms such as dinosaurs, birds, flowering plants and mammals as a pattern of “biological Big Bangs.”

So what caused all these new forms of life to arise? That question leads to a second big doubt: the DNA enigma.

DNA is the four-character digital code that stores the information to produce the proteins for cells. It is the software code for life itself. As the presenter points out, the odds that a functional sequence by random chance are astronomical.

The bottom line: It can’t be a cosmic accident.

Consider both of these conundrums together and the astronomical odds that are beyond comprehension that all of this would work out perfectly by accident. This should strain credulity far beyond the breaking point.

Thus, it takes an incredible amount of faith to maintain that it is all a cosmological accident, with the world around us in all of it’s infinite complexity just the product of random chance. I don’t have enough faith to believe that.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.