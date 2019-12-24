Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard

The ongoing separate battles going on between Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard versus mainstream media have been well documented by multiple publications and video channels. The videa above is just one of many independent journalists who have noticed the media blackout that seems to be victimizing two of the middle tier candidates who may very well be in the top tier if they got media attention.

Before diving into why I believe both are getting the cold shoulder from mainstream media, let’s look at what each of them represents. Andrew Yang is a businessman who is not a traditional politician. Nobody outside of his personal circle knew who he was before he ran for President. He wasn’t a businessman like Donald Trump or Michael Bloomberg who had made media waves long before getting into politics. It was his run that drew attention to him.

His policies are also non-traditional in many ways. His signature proposal is Universal Basic Income – or as he calls it, Freedom Dividends – paid to every adult American. It’s a proposal that, on the surface, seems like a touch of socialism. But many right-leaning economists over the years have considered it and a handful have even endorsed the notion. Essentially, tax dollars would be used to pay Americans $1000 per month. Everyone. It obviously wouldn’t be a big benefit to the rich. But everyone else would be able to use it at their leisure if they’re doing well financially or they could use it to fill the gaps if they’re struggling.

It’s the type of policy that could get Democrats, Independents, an even some Republicans excited, especially if it’s used to ween people off of welfare programs. In fact, it could even start pulling some of the devoted followers of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who are pushing socialist principles. But Yang’s other perspectives are very moderate, arguably the most moderate in the field currently. His healthcare plan is so moderate, I wrote that it could pass on Capitol Hill today with some minor tweaks. This is important to remember when we discuss the war he’s fighting with mainstream media, but let’s look at Tulsi Gabbard first.

The Congresswoman from Hawaii is good at making enemies in high places. She hit Kamala Harris hard in the second debate and arguably sparked the Senator’s campaign’s eventual demise. Even though she’s a politician, she’s far from being a traditional Democrat and doesn’t fit in either the left-wing lane nor the moderate lane. He views are more akin to a left-leaning Libertarian than a Democrat and she’s publicly spoken out about the direction of the Democratic Party.

Gabbard went so far as to vote “present” in the impeachment vote in the House before putting out videos squarely denouncing President Trump’s presidency. It seems like she desperately wants to remove the President from office, just not through impeachment and not at the hands of other Democratic candidates. She wants to beat him herself, and if she can’t, she seems unwilling to help others in her party do it.

This brings us to the crux of the matter. Why does mainstream media hate Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard? The answer should be obvious. It isn’t the media that hates them, per se, at least not of their own accord. It’s the DNC that hates the two candidates. They’ve instructed their proxies in mainstream media that the two candidates are persona non grata.

For Gabbard, the reason the DNC hates her is obvious. She hates them. She’s made enemies in the highest places within the party, including Hillary Clinton who said Russia was grooming her. She was conspicuously left out of a video the DNC put together about party unity. Did they decline to invite her or did she decline their invitation. Either possibility could be true.

Yang is a bit different. They shouldn’t hate him. They should love him. But they don’t. They aren’t as overt about their dislike of him and his policies as they are about Gabbard (he was in the video), but it’s clear they don’t want him to have attention because they don’t want him to get traction. There are a few possible reasons for this, but I believe it’s a combo of two of them. First, as a non-traditional politician, they do not have the same degree of control over him that they do with other candidates. They don’t have leverage on him. Second, his policies may be too moderate for them to embrace. The party is shifting far to the left, so much so that progressives like Nancy Pelosi are now considered middle-of-the-road.

Remember Yang’s healthcare plan, the one I believe could pass today with a GOP-controlled Senate and a Republican in the White House? The fact that it COULD pass today makes it to conservative for the DNC. It spoils their plans for single-payer in the near future. The most radical his plan gets is for a public option that does not include a roadmap to single-payer like Joe Biden’s and Pete Buttigieg’s does. And this is indicative of nearly all of his policies. If you took away UBI, pro-choice, and a couple of minor policy proposals, he could easily be classified as a left-leaning Republican. The dude’s a capitalist, an entrepreneur, and someone who actually believes in individualism over collectivism. Such things are quickly becoming anathema in the Democratic Party.

Mainstream media rarely acts in elections without standing orders from the DNC to guide them. If you want to blame anyone for the media blackout on two of the most interesting candidates in the field, blame the DNC. Yang and Gabbard aren’t allowed to win.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.