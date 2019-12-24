Executive Director Chris Masami leaves CA Democrats to join Bloomberg campaign

Sacramento, CA – Effective January 1, Chris Masami Myers, Executive Director of the California Democratic Party (CDP), will step down to lead the California campaign for presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

‘Chris Myers has been a central player in the CDP’s success’ said Chair Rusty Hicks. ‘In his two stints as Executive Director, he has managed our Party’s programs with a quiet, calm professionalism and an unyielding commitment to our democratic values. We will miss his steadfast leadership, but wish him all the best in this next chapter.’

Myers has served as the CDP’s Executive Director since December 2018 when he returned to the position he previously held from 2015-2017 under Chair John Burton. Prior to 2015, Myers served in various senior staff roles at CDP since 1998, including Research Director and Managing Director.

‘It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Executive Director of the California Democratic Party,’ Myers said. ‘The CDP staff and elected leadership, including Chair Hicks, are incredible colleagues who are dedicated to electing great leaders who fight for core democratic values, like health care, the environment, gun control, and choice. CDP’s work will continue to benefit California and the nation in this upcoming election and for years to come.’

Effective immediately, the CDP will initiate a comprehensive search for the next Executive Director and seeks to fill the role within 90 days. Kathy Bowler, the CDP’s former Executive Director under former Chair Senator Art Torres (Ret.), will serve as the interim Executive Director until the CDP’s next Executive Director is selected.

