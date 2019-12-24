‘Evangelical’ leaders opposing President Trump embrace abortion and the end of religious freedom

There is a huge difference between criticism and opposition. As it pertains to President Trump, I’ve had multiple discussions with “Never Trumpers” who have allowed criticism of particular actions or personal traits turn into outright opposition to the President. This is dangerous for a reason that is so obvious, it’s embarrassing to have to point it out: The alternative is an existential threat to America.

I don’t always agree with the President. I didn’t support him through the primaries and was more opposed to Hillary Clinton than in favor of candidate Trump during the general election. But I’ve been pleasantly surprised. He didn’t make the hard left turn I expected. He has been extremely successful in turning a floundering economy into a juggernaut. He hasn’t started any wars, signed away any rights, or made terrible trade deals that we were all warned about in the days before and just after the 2016 election. I now support him without reservation.

But I still criticize him from time to time. I’m not a sycophant. I don’t get goose bumps when he holds rallies. I support the majority of the items on his agenda and when I don’t support something, I speak out about it. We’ve seen one very important trait in him that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should. He actually does listen to his base, and when he starts leaning in a direction that we oppose, he often falls back. We saw this in August, 2016, when he famously sounded like he was “softening” on illegal immigration at the urging of his campaign. He tested the waters and the waters were cold, so he didn’t dive in. We saw it again this year after the summer mass shootings when it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would sign off on universal background checks, red flag gun laws, and possibly even an “assault weapons” ban. The base reacted. I and others criticized the potential move. He didn’t do it.

What I will not do is oppose him. Opposition to a candidate is an endorsement of those who are also opposing him, in this case the Democratic candidates for president. I’ve heard some say that just because they adamantly oppose President Trump doesn’t mean they support the Democrats, but this is a false stance. If they express their opposition in public, it works to sway others to support the opposition.

We all have influence over people who respect us, and if they’re on the fence about the President, a video or article or even a negative Tweet from you, a person they respect, could be enough to make them go to work for the Democrats. I’ve seen it happen (thankfully in reverse) when a perspective I shared on Twitter was all it took to make a moderate Democrat realize he couldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton. My old buddy is now a Republican. The funny part is it wasn’t an exceptionally powerful Tweet. As I recall, I just mentioned that Hillary Clinton was much more likely to get us into more wars in the Middle East than Donald Trump.

If a Tweet from a random dude is enough to sway people, imagine what an evangelical leader can do. That’s what we’re in the process of finding out as the Soros-funded Christianity Today and its outbound editor, Marc Galli, decided making a nonsensical argument for supporting impeachment was in the best interests of the country. They are evangelical leaders based solely on their reach into the Christian community; the website averages over 2 million visits per month. It will get a lot more this month thanks to the article, and in doing so they are influencing people to oppose President Trump.

In doing so, they are encouraging voters to support the Democratic nominee.

There is a multitude of political reasons to oppose the Democrats, but for those of us who base a portion (and often all) of our vote on where our faith leads us, there are two things that are incontrovertible about all of the Democratic candidates. The first is obvious. They’re all pro-abortion. Even the most “moderate” candidates have an unambiguous stance on abortion, one that embraces abortion-on-demand, no questions asked. A Democratic president will install pro-abortion judges into the judiciary. A Democratic president will nominate pro-abortion justices for the Supreme Court. This isn’t speculation. It’s just reality. If pro-life legislation from the states has any chance of not being shot down by the Supreme Court, it will be because President Trump is nominating the justices. As of today, a shift in one Justice from pro-life to pro-abortion is enough to change the future of abortion in America.

Evangelical leaders who oppose President Trump and therefore support the Democratic nominee for president are pro-abortion. This alone should remove any ounce of credibility they have in Christian circles.

The other major anti-Biblical and unconstitutional stance the Democrats promote is the systematic removal of our right to practice our religion as we see fit. I’ve often written and talked about the need to preserve religious freedoms for all because of the necessary protections given to Christians. We must allow for all legal religious practices to be free in our nation. That is what the founders wanted even though they were almost all Christians. They did not want government in the church and the only way to make sure that never happened was to keep government out of all faiths.

Religious freedom is a target for Democrats even if none are willing to admit it publicly. To be more accurate, Christian freedom is in their crosshairs. They take a systematic approach to degrading our rights to worship by embracing the cultural Marxism driving the LGBTQ movement, among other things. “Bake the cake, bigot,” was a rallying cry for this push to force the progressive sensibilities of the collective as reigning supreme over the faith-based sensibilities of the individual. If Democrats are given the power, they will expand their mandated sensibilities and codify, bit by bit, the end of true religious freedom in America.

We already experienced eight years of this degradation under President Obama. It fundamentally changed the nation from a cultural perspective. Lest we forget, even far-left California voted down gay marriage before President Obama took office. During his tenure, the power of Christians to maintain legal sanity in America crumbled almost completely. The war on religious rights earned more victories under one Democratic president than it had in the previous three decades.

This is why we must support President Trump even if we don’t agree with him 100%. Heck, some of you might be opposed to a lot he’s trying to do and even more of you may not like his demeanor, but if you claim to be a Christian, know this: The alternative to President Trump hates you. I don’t care how prayerful Nancy Pelosi claims she is or how righteous Pete Buttigieg pretends to be. If you oppose the President publicly, you are supporting those who want your religious liberties stripped to oblivion.

Some say the rise of “evangelicals” opposed to President Trump is a sign Christians are becoming more leftist. I see it more as a separation of the wheat from the tares before the time of the harvest begins. Which side are you on?

