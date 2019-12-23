State Department issues travel advisory on Mexico: Reconsider travel to some locations

Robbery. Kidnapping. Murder. These are just some of the thing the State Department is warning holiday travelers about in the midst of the busiest travel season of the year. If you’re planning on going to Mexico for the holidays or beyond, don’t. According to their level-2 warning, exercise increased caution to most parts of Mexico. Some areas are have a level-3 warning calling for travelers to reconsider their plans.

Mexico Travel Advisory Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory. Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or significantly restricted.

The advisory oddly puts the level-2 warnings at the top, forcing people to scroll down to the more severe warning below. Citizens should reconsider travel to the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Mexico state, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sonora and Zacatecas due to crime.

Mexico has seen an alarming trend of increased crime across the nation. The cartels and local gangs have been taking more control and in some places act autonomously from the government. They are the police, the judges, and the juries. Oftentimes, they’re also the executioners.

Last month, nine American citizens were viciously murdered by a cartel in what seems have been an ongoing feud with the family. The three women and six children were gunned down and burned in their vehicles as they traveled to visit family. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declined an offer from President Trump to assist in quashing the rising cartel networks in the nation. Under Obrador, the nation’s violence has increased.

Mexico murder rate spirals out of control, hitting 94 killings a day The violence has reached such a fever pitch that Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was sworn into office in December, has decided to send the National Guard to some areas, including Mexico City, a controversial move that critics say will not solve the high homicide rate and will instead lead to abuses. Among the areas of the country with the most homicides are Mexico City, Veracruz, Chihuahua and Jalisco, the news outlet reported. The state with the highest murder rate is Guanajuato, where the Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima cartels are engaged in a power struggle, according to the BBC.

The advisory offers some best practices, including no traveling at night, using apps and groups that track your GPS location, and traveling in larger groups. But sometimes, keeping all of the best practices isn’t possible and other times, they simply do not help. In a nation where criminals are in charge thanks to the radical policies of the government, it’s impossible to always be safe.

The only real best practice regarding traveling to Mexico is to only do so when absolutely necessary. Americans are instant targets when traveling abroad and Mexico is no exception. In many ways, they’re becoming the rule.

