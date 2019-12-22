Ted Cruz blasts Pelosi’s sitting on Articles of Impeachment: A ‘sign of weakness,’ ‘admission of failure’

On the surface, it would seem like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is sitting on Articles of Impeachment for some masterful tactical reason. At least, that’s what they want the American people to believe. But as Senator Ted Cruz pointed out to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo shortly after the House voted in favor of the Articles along party lines, the hand she’s holding is bad and her sitting on it is an admission of failure.

“This is a sign she understands just how weak these Articles are,” Cruz said. “I mean, these Articles of Impeachment that they actually voted on were really an admission of failure.”

The two Articles, for “Obstruction of Congress” and “Abuse of Power,” are truly weak. When we consider the blockbuster crimes that were initially alleged and compare them to the final product from Representatives Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, it’s embarrassing how low they had to set their bar in order to hop over it. This isn’t just the culmination of three months worth of investigation and handwringing. This is the move many Democrats have been expecting since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, a move that has been planned since before the President was inaugurated.

“For months they had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity,” he continued. “For months they were talking about bribery, they were talking about quid pro quo. But then they heard all the evidence and they’ve got no evidence of it, and these Articles don’t allege any crime.”

It’s true. When we examine what is being alleged by these Articles, we see “charges” that are designed to rally the leftist base behind the Democrats and make people think there’s a reason for the President to be removed from office. It’s an attempt to mislead people away from the reality of the Constitution which makes it clear the bar for impeachment should be high and this matter must be taken seriously. The Democrats tried to feign seriousness, but could barely pull that off. Now, they have to somehow justify minimizing the expectation of “high crimes and misdemeanors” detailed in the Constitution.

“This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct. They don’t allege any crime. They don’t even allege any federal law that was violated. This was, at the end of the day, a political response Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the President.”

Cruz and Bartiromo continue in the interview to discuss the Inspector General’s report and how the Obama Department of Justice dove so deep into the political pool that we must question their motives. It’s a fascinating analysis of a betrayal by the previous DoJ against the American people.

Nancy Pelosi knows exactly what Ted Cruz is saying, and if she were honest about it she’d admit he’s absolutely right. This isn’t impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s impeachment because Democrats got their feelings hurt in 2016.

