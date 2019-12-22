ICE releases video debunking Elizabeth Warren’s ‘entrapment’ at University of Farmington

When I’m wrong, I say I’m wrong. On the University of Farmington story, I was very wrong and am elated to be able to correct the record. It’s funny because it was the first time I’d ever written an article critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). I should have known better than to jump to conclusions as I’ve always been a strong supporter of ICE, CBP, and all law enforcement tasked with keeping us safe from illegal immigrants, smuggling, and transnational organized crime.

In 2015, ICE established the fake university as a way for visa overstays to be located, apprehended, and deported. It was a honey pot, and this is the part that had me initially concerned about entrapment. That continued to be my stance until ICE released this video of the process they used with the “students.” They made it crystal clear that there were no classes at the school, which would prohibit their ability to remain in the U.S. legally since class attendance is a prerequisite for visa extensions. And if that didn’t make it clear to them, they were asked if they understood that signing up to “attend” the university was illegal.

None of the "students" deported were seeking "the high-quality higher education America can offer." They were told there were no classes. They were told it was illegal. They wanted to stay in the country by sidestepping the system and DENYING real foreign students a chance. https://t.co/exyg0owIJA — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 23, 2019

It’s embarrassing that my reaction was similar to Elizabeth Warren’s, but the facts that were released at the time didn’t indicate how far ICE went out of its way to make absolutely certain the student were aware they were committing a crime. It is not entrapment. It’s tantamount to law enforcement leaving a window down on a car window with a purse inside while monitoring it. Just because they left the honey pot to attract criminals doesn’t mean they were entrapped. They could do the right thing and not try to steal the purse, just as these students could have done the right thing and enrolled at a real university.

ICE releases undercover video rebutting media reports about fake university Immigration and Customs Enforcement released undercover footage on Friday in response to media reports that claimed ICE established a fake college — the University of Farmington — to lure foreign students into committing visa fraud. The undercover video shows foreign students discuss enrolling at the fake university. Numerous individuals admit they want to enroll in order to keep their visa status, despite officials telling the students that the school does not offer classes. In each instance, the individual admits they know they are engaging in illegal activity. In a statement, acting ICE Director Derek Brenner said: The undercover video directly rebuts claims that ICE agents unethically entrapped foreign nationals into committing visa fraud.

These students were not victims. They walked in willfully, attempted to sign up for a program they were told was illegal, and chose to circumvent our visa program, costing others an opportunity. Elizabeth Warren owes ICE an apology. But she won’t.

