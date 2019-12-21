Space Force is here and has a message: We’re hiring

When President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act Friday, Space Force was officially funded. There may be ceremonies to attend, releases to release, and other formalities that must take place before we start seeing Battlestars being built in space dock, but the official Twitter account had a message shortly after the bill was signed: We’re hiring.

Explore space careers and find your purpose.https://t.co/9tdQC2kFhi pic.twitter.com/EobFzlfWno — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 21, 2019

“A lot of things happening in space,” President Trump said after signing the act. “Because space is the world’s newest warfighting domain, amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, but very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.”

When it was originally floated, many in media treated as a joke. It drew mocking from late-night talk shows and sparked ridicule on social media. But once it became clear the White House was serious, actual questions started emerging. Would it be a new branch or a wing of the Air Force? How will it get its funding? What will its mission be? Is this a farce?

“This is not a farce. This is nationally critical,” Gen. John Raymond, who will lead the Space Force, told reporters on Friday. “We are elevating space commensurate with its importance to our national security and the security of our allies and partners.”

China and Russia have been exploring space military options for some time, as has the United States. But this appears to be the first formal creation of an entirely new branch of armed forces dedicated to carrying out wartime activities from beyond the atmosphere.

Space weapons have been intriguing for decades. The potential for devastating weapons of mass destruction is greater than nuclear missiles because kinetic weapons employing the Earth’s gravity can literally rain down fire on targets. It’s very difficult to mount a defense when the delivery apparatus and the weapons themselves are outside of standard defensive capabilities’ range.

Knowing this, a defensive shield in space seems both logical and inevitable. As technology improves and countries gain the ability to accurately launch weapons from orbit, the ability to counter such weapons can only be done from orbit as well.

Defending from space may have seemed like a pipe dream until recently, but the White House and Pentagon are confident it can be done successfully. All the need are a few good men and women to answer the call to arms.

