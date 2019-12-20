Why the whole J.K. Rowling debacle is leftism’s demise

Outrage. Cancellations. Vitriol. Welcome to the hyper-leftism of today’s radical progressive movement sweeping across western society. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is quickly learning the cultural Marxism of the ideological group she chose to embrace is unforgiving and relentless in their pursuit of “purity.” Strict adherence to the tenets du jour of the radicals is the only way of maintaining membership in the club. Failure to keep up with the latest shifts is the fastest path to excommunication from the church of lunacy.

Sadly, she had all of the right boxes checked. Feminism. Climate change hysteria. Gay characters in her books (albeit retconned). Socialistic leanings. Anti-conservative rhetoric. By all counts, she seemed to have the proper credentials to be a celebrity leader of the radical progressive movement. Then, she made a fatal mistake. She let true feminism supersede the new feminism of transgender superiority.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

“How dare you,” many leftists muttered to themselves in Greta Thunberg’s voice. “Men are women, too,” they thought, only in the odd, twisted internal language only a true progressive understands. The backlash has been so brutal, I don’t even care to post the responses. She was persona non grata statum. Disavowed. Anathema.

Articles have been written about how wrong her Tweet was, and I had the displeasure of reading a couple. One I didn’t read is still worth noting because the headline and accompanying Tweet says it all.

Did J.K. Rowling just destroy the legacy of Harry Potter with a single, transphobic tweet? https://t.co/K8CgiBeRRZ — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 19, 2019

This is the existential threat that’s associated with the progressive movement, at least what it’s morphed into in recent years. One must keep up with the current outrages and adhere to them or else. There are no second chances. You’re either “woke” or you go broke. Those who claim the mantle of past outrages are dinged if they don’t get ahead of it and change their perspectives to match the times. At least until tomorrow when the times change.

If you want to be in the progressive movement, be careful what you say or post on social media. Make sure it’s woke enough to stand the test of fleeting time. Rowling has learned that the old narrative of women needing to be uplifted and men being the problem has been replaced by men not being the problem if they claim to be women. When they do that, they’re actually equal to other women in their needs for sisterhood and protection from the bigoted patriarchy. In fact, they may actually be superior, as they’re more victimized than biological women. Men who claim to be women have gained the moral high ground and can now claim superiority over biological women.

It’s confusing, I know. That’s why Rowling missed her great progressive moment. She was using yesterday’s progressive sensibilities instead of adopting the replacement sensibility of the day. It can be dizzying, and that’s the point. Every now and then, as outrage about a topic grows tiresome, a new outrage must be manufactured to replace it. But there’s a power in the small percentage of transgender people in the world that will allow their current reign of supremacy over the progressive movement to last for a while. Like climate change hysteria, women’s rights (known to conservatives as abortion-on-demand), open borders, and wealth redistribution, the LGBTQ agenda has staying power.

The difference between radical progressives and true conservatives is the far left has no fundamental foundation for their policies. It’s in a constant state of flux and requires rejuvenation in the form of freshly manufactured outrages. Conservatives, by contrast, have foundations beneath our beliefs. Many of us have the Bible as our foundation. Others look to the Constitution. Some build their ideological foundation from tradition while others construct it from common sense and demonstrable results. The vast majority of us have solid foundations for our beliefs through a mixture of these core standards.

When your ideological house is built on sand or mud, it cannot stand forever. It must be rebuilt on the next shifting foundation the radical progressives can find. J.K. Rowling is quickly learning how the left eats its own.

