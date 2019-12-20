Democrats
Ted Cruz burns Joe Biden following debate attack on blue collar workers
By all measures, Joe Biden had his best debate performance by far when the Democrats met for battle yesterday. He kept the gaffes low and had strong responses to nagging topics like his age, healthcare, and foreign policy. But there was one question he botched badly, and for that he has been roasted by conservatives all day.
The frontrunner said he would displace hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers to transition to a green economy. He went on to explain that he thought they would get jobs in the new green energy sector he would create, a extraordinarily dubious claim but a signal to radical progressives that he’s hearing their moronic pleas.
Ted Cruz had a response that jabbed Biden twice while only needing nine words to do it.
Silly workers. They shouldn’t be concerned. Burisma is hiring. https://t.co/JtxYUydBtU
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 20, 2019
Burisma is the energy company at the heart of the impeachment debacle. They had Hunter Biden on their board when his father was Vice President. When Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, it appeared to be an abuse of power for personal gain and President Trump wanted answers. His reward for trying to enforce the law: impeachment.
Biden’s plan to take hundreds of thousands of displaced blue collar workers and stick them in green jobs is the latest sign the “moderate” is far closer to the radical left than his campaign wants to admit. Thankfully, Cruz roasted him hard over it.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Ted Cruz burns Joe Biden following debate attack on blue collar workers
Why the whole J.K. Rowling debacle is leftism’s demise
The Obama era was all about managing America’s decline, and Joe Biden wants to take us back to it
3 in 4 Americans give economy high marks, including 62% of Democrats: CNN Poll
Prediction: Mark Meadows will be Chief of Staff two weeks after the Senate clears the President
Andrew Yang acknowledges mainstream media and Democrats must stop obsessing about impeachment
The Democrats are so sad over impeachment
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: ‘As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit’
Rand Paul and John Stossel discuss socialism
Lihi Aharon: Anti-Semitic attack on NYC subway gets zero mainstream media coverage
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Democrats3 days ago
Why the President’s letter is the most important historical document of our lifetimes
-
Democrats2 days ago
A nation divided, as she predicted. As she hoped.
-
Democrats1 day ago
After rushing through sloppy impeachment inquiry, Pelosi will sit on articles. Why?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Rand Paul and John Stossel discuss socialism
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Lihi Aharon: Anti-Semitic attack on NYC subway gets zero mainstream media coverage
-
Republicans2 days ago
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: ‘As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit’
-
Democrats2 days ago
The only thing we need to learn from the House impeachment vote
-
Democrats3 days ago
Leftists don’t support this impeachment specifically. They’d support ANY impeachment.