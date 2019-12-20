Ted Cruz burns Joe Biden following debate attack on blue collar workers

By all measures, Joe Biden had his best debate performance by far when the Democrats met for battle yesterday. He kept the gaffes low and had strong responses to nagging topics like his age, healthcare, and foreign policy. But there was one question he botched badly, and for that he has been roasted by conservatives all day.

The frontrunner said he would displace hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers to transition to a green economy. He went on to explain that he thought they would get jobs in the new green energy sector he would create, a extraordinarily dubious claim but a signal to radical progressives that he’s hearing their moronic pleas.

Ted Cruz had a response that jabbed Biden twice while only needing nine words to do it.

Silly workers. They shouldn’t be concerned. Burisma is hiring. https://t.co/JtxYUydBtU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 20, 2019

Burisma is the energy company at the heart of the impeachment debacle. They had Hunter Biden on their board when his father was Vice President. When Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, it appeared to be an abuse of power for personal gain and President Trump wanted answers. His reward for trying to enforce the law: impeachment.

Biden’s plan to take hundreds of thousands of displaced blue collar workers and stick them in green jobs is the latest sign the “moderate” is far closer to the radical left than his campaign wants to admit. Thankfully, Cruz roasted him hard over it.

