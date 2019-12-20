Left-wing media attacking OAN’s blockbuster Ukraine story is pure hypocrisy

If you want to get progressive mainstream media outlets upset, mention President Trump. But if you REALLY want to get them foaming at the mouth, be a news outlet that supports the President. You’ll get more vitriol than Enron or Harvey Weinstein combined because if there’s one thing the media doesn’t like, it’s being called out for their own biases. One America News is learning that following their blockbuster investigative report with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine this week.

The irony of the criticism I’ve read and heard is that nobody is directly addressing the reporting itself. They’re going after Giuliani’s role in coordinating the three-hour piece. They’re attacking the known accusation against Joe Biden – the bribery he committed against Ukraine’s government – while not digging into the juicy and damning new details the investigation uncovered. They’re doing everything they can to attack OAN on journalistic ethics rather than addressing the content itself, which happened to be spectacular. Chanel Rion deserves a Pulitzer for this investigation. Instead, she’s being accused of being a shill.

Here’s the biggest problem with that. Mainstream media has generally become shills for the Democratic Party. They shoot up smokescreens to cover up their unambiguous bias, but it’s evident nonetheless. That accusation can be leveled on CNN, NY Times, and MSNBC. It was on clear display a couple of days ago from the Washington Post. And it’s plain as day at POLITICO, a news outlet that has been less unhinged than some of their bigger counterparts but are left-leaning nonetheless. It’s pure hypocrisy for them to call out OAN, but they did…

‘Stunning piece of propaganda’: Journalists blast One America News series Upstart conservative network One America News’ decision to turn over three hours this week to Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theories gleaned from his trip to Ukraine found a receptive audience in the White House — less so in major newsrooms and TV studios. CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Wednesday that Giuliani brought back “dirt of questionable credibility” from his trip with a reporter from a “far-right fringe cable channel.” On MSNBC, national security correspondent Ken Dilanian said Giuliani floated a “bogus conspiracy theory” about Joe Biden on OAN, a network “which makes Fox News look like PBS.” The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake labeled the OAN series “a stunning piece of propaganda.”

Was it propaganda? No. Propaganda takes a desired narrative and uses a combination of omission and manipulation to reinforce it. What OAN did was build a narrative that runs contrary to mainstream media’s script by seeking witnesses and involved parties and allowing them to tell the real story. That’s not propaganda. It’s investigative journalism, a skill that has been quite lacking in the entire Ukraine bribery scandal.

Viktor Shokin is the prosecutor fired by the Ukrainian government after Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollar loan guarantee. Of course his perspective is important in this whole impeachment ordeal, but the total number of mainstream media outlets to seek his important knowledge of the situation is exactly zero. And he’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The three-part investigative report by OAN’s Chanel Rion is a must-watch for every American. Rudy Giuliani’s role in it is compelling. Mainstream media and the Democrats are trying to quash the story. That’s why it needs to be shared far and wide.

