Why former NSA head Michael Rogers cooperating with John Durham is huge
You won’t hear much about it in mainstream media as they do their best to keep the story on the down low. But make no mistake, news that former NSA chief Michael Rogers is cooperating with the Department of Justice is arguably the biggest story to come out of John Durham’s investigation so far. It’s the first time someone who likely knew everything that was going on is getting involved.
As NSA Director, Rogers had access to the activities surrounding the investigation into Russia election interference. If the right connections had been made, his team would have taken point on the international front while the FBI continued their investigation domestically. He would have been in the loop and it appears his insights are yielding fruit. Durham’s team has reportedly interviewed him multiple times, which is a bad sign for those trying to extinguish the truth.
Lest we forget, Durham is the man who has the best track record of exposing corruption and crimes within the FBI. He famously uncovered the plot surrounding James “Whitey” Bulger’s illegal dealings with FBI agents and has prosecuted similar cases of law enforcement wrongdoing. He’s the cop that bad cops fear because he’s good at digging around the stumbling blocks inherent with investigating investigators.
If Rogers is talking and Durham continues to listen, it bodes ill for those involved in any crimes committed during their Russia probe. It could also be what triggered the shift from inquiry to criminal investigation, a move rarely taken without high expectations of engagement.
Many have speculated former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan were involved in starting and perpetuating the Russia hoax in the latter days of the 2016 campaign and the early days of the Trump administration. Their names keep popping up even as their denials of wrongdoing persist.
All John Durham needs in order to make turn his criminal investigation into charges is inside information from someone at the top. Mike Rogers was at the top while conspicuously being absent from speculated wrongdoing. This is bad for the Deep State.
