3 in 4 Americans give economy high marks, including 62% of Democrats: CNN Poll

Americans haven’t been as pleased about the economy as they are today since 2001. In fact, nearly every Republican (97%) and the vast majority of Independents (75%) think so. Even 62% of Democrats have to admit the economy is doing well, according to a new poll released by CNN.

Adding insult to injury, a mere 9% believe the economy is good now but will turn south in 2020. This uptick in optimism seemed to have an effect on next year’s presidential race as President Trump’s head-to-head numbers went up compared to where they were in October. Impeachment wasn’t mentioned, though, and Daily Caller’s Eddie Zipperer lampooned the CNN news anchors’ responses.

The final part of the report was also good news for the President as 55% of respondents were pleased by passage of the USMCA. Only 13% disapprove of the trade deal that is intended to replace NAFTA. Democrats have tried to take credit for the deal as they inserted some edits to benefit labor unions and subvert intellectual property restrictions, but with the GOP hammering them for passage of the deal for the last year, the Democrats’ narrative isn’t sticking.

Last night’s Democratic debate had multiple candidates claiming the economy isn’t as good as the President says, including frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. But that narrative is unlikely to sway voters if the economy continues to do well. This could force whoever the nominee is to take a different approach from the standard campaign messaging.

Invariably, the opposition party candidate attacks the economy under the incumbent, following the advice of Bill Clinton adviser James Carville. In 1992, the strategist famously quipped, “It’s the economy, stupid.” In most election years, there are ways to spin the economic conditions to throw cold water on the incumbent’s claims of fiscal strength. But these poll numbers indicate it may be a fool’s errand to attempt to downplay prosperity.

When the narrative doesn’t work, change it if you can. Democrats will likely stop attacking the economy and focus on attacking President Trump’s character. That’s where he’s perceived as softest and we heard variations of “wrong temperament” being used by candidates more so last night than in previous debates. Even as Sanders and Elizabeth Warren go after the wealthy as their primary targets to build a populist progressive base, it will be hard for them to continue to tell people how badly they’re doing when reality doesn’t match the rhetoric. Biden seems ready to shift. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer are already there. Andrew Yang has been milder in his attacks, choosing to focus on positive messaging.

If the economy continues to soar with a vibrant job market and stellar growth, it’ll be tough for Democrats to resonate. People do not vote against their own prosperity. Millions of Americans are doing better today than they were three years ago.

