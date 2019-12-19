WaPo team celebrates ‘Impeachmas’ and DJT Jr. calls them out

The Washington Post says “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Perhaps the should change their slogan to, “The Republic Dies by Our Hands and Drinks are on Paul Kane.”

The far-left “news” outlet has been called out repeatedly for the last three+ years for their completely biased coverage, especially when it comes to President Trump. They hate him. They might pretend to not let their universally progressive perspectives come out in their reporting, but it invariably does every time. They use subtle highlights here, missing details there, and an op-ed department that is dedicated to reversing the results of the 2016 election.

The latest demonstration of being the antithesis of proper journalistic standards came in the form of a celebratory and possibly drunken Tweet from Rachael Bade, whose bio reads, “@WashingtonPost Congress reporter. @CNN Political Analyst. @POLITICO alum.” The now-deleted Tweet was captured by a few other journalists… and Donald Trump Jr.

Totally unbiased @washingtonpost “reporter” celebrating yesterday’s farce. Yet another example of the Main Stream Media acting as the marketing team of the DNC.

Just remember, you can’t trust a thing these clowns say. pic.twitter.com/TFkVCXsXj2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2019

At NOQ Report, we are biased. We don’t claim to not be. We focus solely on the truth, but our focus is on commentary. All five people in this image claim to be “reporters,” not op-ed writers or commentators. As such, they are supposed to approach the news from an unbiased perspective, reporting only the facts and leaving the reader to draw conclusions. But as the Washington Post has proven time and time again, their newsroom is comprised of “reporters” who are somewhere between left-leaning and radical progressives. Even the so-called “conservatives” they have on staff are generally anti-Trump and somehow claim to be conservatives while promoting Democrats.

The 2020 election would be like 1984’s near-sweep of all 50 states if mainstream media was honest and truly unbiased. They get called out for it regularly, yet they continue to echo their innocence while promoting propaganda. Democrats haven’t earned votes, but the media keeps their hopes afloat with unambiguously tilted coverage of all things political. If you voted for President Trump in 2016, they hate you. If you plan on voting for President Trump in 2020, they hate you even more. If you’re undecided, they love you as long as you’re ingesting their nonstop rhetoric. Every slanted story gives them opportunities to influence unsuspecting voters. This is why it’s so important to support truthful independent journalism.

Many Americans have learned that mainstream media today is the PR and Marketing wing of the Democratic Party. But we need to continue to impress that reality onto the masses, just as Donald Trump Jr. does regularly.

