Impeachment, bias, and lies: Welcome to the new normal

So, how about that impeachment vote?

Like the outcome of a shady boxing match, the outcome was determined far in advance, decided by the DC equivalent of mobsters who don’t have a very high opinion about the intelligence of the rubes they tried to fool into thinking it was a fair fight. But now that it’s over and the fix is in, it’s rather amusing to see the boss of this enterprise, Nancy “Needles” Pelosi, trying in vain to squeeze those Botoxed cheeks into a somber pout and pretend that her impeachment show was on the up-and-up. The inconvenient fact that not one Republican voted for it—and that two voted against it, with Tulsi Gabbard merely voting present—would seem to put the lie to that bold assertion, but no. Nancy remains undeterred, merely sidestepping the Constitutional requirements of an actual high crime or misdemeanor, much like stepping past the piles of human feces that have accumulated on the sidewalks of her home district in San Francisco.

Even more ironic, however, is how that now, after driving pedal to the medal to get a party-line vote rammed through the House of Representatives, Pelosi has slammed on the brakes when it comes to actually sending her articles of impeachment—such as they are—up to the Senate. Yes, that’s correct: Donald Trump, the man she considers such a singular threat to the country that she wants to see him removed from office, will now have to wait for his trial until such time as Mitch McConnell will proceed in a manner that she considers fair.

No, really:

In recent weeks, some legal scholars have suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi could consider refusing to transmit the articles of impeachment that passed the House on Wednesday to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared he is coordinating trial strategy with the White House.Though the request initially seemed to have little currency on Capitol Hill, it gained momentum in recent days as McConnell has continued to make clear he has little interest in serving as an impartial overseer of the Senate trial. Hoyer said Democratic colleagues have approached him in recent days, citing an op-ed by constitutional lawyer Laurence Tribe in which he calls on Democrats to delay sending impeachment articles to the Senate until McConnell agrees to run a fairer process. “Under the current circumstances, such a proceeding would fail to render a meaningful verdict of acquittal,” Tribe wrote. Notably, House Judiciary Committee Democrats huddled with Tribe earlier this month as they practiced behind closed doors for their series of impeachment hearings.

Yes, the very same House that impeached a President on hearsay, speculation and innuendo without a single Republican vote wants to make sure that the process in the Senate is impartial. Of course, Pelosi’s view of what’s impartial is, much like Klingon justice, a unique point of view. I’d venture what she really means is, “We’ll send you the articles just as soon as we get assurances that we’ll get to run the trial trial the way we want it, rather than the Republican majority.”

In the meanwhile, Democrats will make use of their sycophants in the media to flout whatever narrative they want—which pretty much amounts to, in the words of Auntie Maxine Waters, “The only thing that matters is the president of the United States was impeached today.”

Speaking of which, a group of reporters from the Washington Post made the most of that sentiment last night. One of them, Rachel Bade, even posted about the joyous occasion on Twitter:

Sadly, once she realized that journalists are expected to maintain at least an appearance of impartiality, Bade deleted the tweet, offering this explanation that—you guessed it—blamed readers for misunderstanding her intent.

I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption ! — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 19, 2019

It seems as though Rachel Bade shares Nancy Pelosi’s estimation of the public’s IQ. Buy hey, why worry? After all, it’s all just part of the new normal. If we can have impeachment used by one party as a political ploy against the other, fueled by deep state operatives who believe that they run foreign policy instead of the President, what’s the big deal in letting the media’s impeachment colors fly? I mean, you guys did play an integral part in the plan to remove Donald Trump, what with your breathless reporting on the Russia collusion hoax and—when that fizzled—your uncritical parroting of Democrat talking points over Ukraine. Why, we wouldn’t even be here without the tireless efforts of Rachel Bade and her like-minded colleagues. This moment belongs to you, as much as it does the Democrats you love so much!

The country, on the other hand, knows what you’re up to. So drink up while you have the chance, and have a very Merry Christmas—because whatever else the New Year brings, you won’t much like the reckoning.