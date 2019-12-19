Democrats
The Democrats are so sad over impeachment
Everyone gaze upon their morose countenances as they are disheartened over the distasteful task before them. For they are but saddened at accomplishing that which they have wanted for all these years..
They are about as sad as they are democratic or liberal.
From the Daily Wire:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced on Wednesday night to stop House Democrats from cheering their purely partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump following the vote as reports also surfaced that House members were taking selfies.
Pelosi Forced To Silence Impeachment Cheers From Self-Proclaimed “Solemn” & “Prayerful” Democrats
