Andrew Yang acknowledges mainstream media and Democrats must stop obsessing about impeachment

This is the second time in a week this site is giving some credit to democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. The first was following the release of his healthcare plan, which had good chunks of it commended by our EIC. The second comes following last night’s Democratic debate when Yang acknowledged what conservatives have been saying for three years: President Trump won because he promised to address problems facing real Americans and not because of Russia, Hillary Clinton’s emails, or racism.

Arguably the biggest takeaway from Yang’s response was to say Democrats and mainstream media are putting way too much focus on impeachment. President Trump will be on the ballot in 2020 and Democrats would be wise to address the problems that got him elected instead of obsessing about removing him from office prematurely. It was one of the most honest and complete answers said by any of the candidates the whole night.

I won’t be voting for Andrew Yang, but I respect that he’s clearly not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. He may be the only candidate who isn’t. And that’s why it’s impossible for him to win the nomination. He’s not unhinged.

