Lihi Aharon: Anti-Semitic attack on NYC subway gets zero mainstream media coverage

A woman screaming “Allahu Akbar” and ranting about how more Jews should have been killed in last week’s Jersey City attack at a kosher market attacked an Israeli woman on a subway in New York City. Despite video evidence and an arrest, American mainstream media has been silent about it. One would have to read Israeli publications on the other side of the world to even know this event took place.

An altercation began after a woman believed to be Muslim started ranting about a Jewish man in the subway with her. She berated him as “stinky.” Later, while she was being arrested, she started saying he wasn’t even Jewish, that he was white, which seemed to be intended as an insult. At one point in the video she disparaged homosexuals as well. She was arrested for attacking the Israeli woman who recorded much of the incident.

“All of a sudden she grabbed my face,” Lihi Aharon, an Israeli student, said in the video. “It happened very fast… I had to fight back. People start telling me ‘You’re bleeding. Your face is bleeding.’”

Despite the attack and the clear relevance of it as rising anti-Semitism continues to be an issue in the United States and around the world, Aharon noticed her story wasn’t getting attention. She reached out to Rudy Rochman through Facebook, who produced the video above.

Israeli woman, Jewish man attacked on NYC subway, called ‘stinking Jews’ Pro-Israel activist Rudy Rochman told The Jerusalem Post that Aharon reached out to his Facebook page “and didn’t know what to do with the video and incident. She felt the need to get it out there, but didn’t know exactly how to, so she asked if I could share her story.” “When I got on the phone call with her I realized that this was much bigger than just reporting on an act of antisemitism, but that her empowering outlook and courage could inspire so many,” Rochman said. After a day and a half of interlacing footage of the attack with footage of Aharon’s account, Rochman posted it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Mainstream media amplifies some stories and stifles others. Unless the crimes are so heinous they cannot avoid them, the media seems to shy away from hate crimes against Jews and Christians. One might construe it as an agenda at play.

