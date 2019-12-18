‘The Expanse’ season 4 is all about liberty, the free market, and opposing open borders

My self-imposed filter on all things Hollywood has been tested in recent weeks. Perhaps it’s the weather. Something about Christmastime makes me want to curl up in a comfy chair with snacks and a movie or television show. But ever since I decided to be more selective with who and what I watch based solely on whether or not the message and/or people involved were not anti-American, I’ve found my list of acceptable choices for entertainment limited.

I’ve been a fan of The Expanse ever since binging the first three seasons last year. It was the best science fiction show on television today… and perhaps ever. Now I believe it may be the best show on television, period, thanks in large part to a political message that doesn’t always appeal to social justice warriors.

Don’t get me wrong. There are some leftist perspectives pushed. But the majority of it is focused on the human spirit (inherent in many science fiction shows). But there’s also a component in season four that wasn’t prevalent in previous seasons. This season had a whole lot of libertarian and conservative principles at play, and since I believe in no spoiler most of the time, I can’t reveal them specifically.

What I can tell you is that personal liberty and “get government out of my backyard” is a strong message throughout the season. There’s also a decent free-market component that isn’t quite as big but plays throughout the season. You can draw some political perspectives from a bad guy who believes in authoritarian rule and a good guy who is a proponent of free will and personal responsibility.

But arguably the most direct good politics versus bad politics theme pits a cautious border security politician versus an open borders rival. It’s not a direct comparison to today’s political debate, but the tenets are intact.

As odd as it may seem to fans of the show who never noticed, the politics within the world of The Expanse are quite timely to today’s series of debates. Thankfully, this doesn’t take away from excellent storytelling and vibrant characters.

