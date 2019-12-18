Of course impeachment poll numbers are sinking. The people aren’t stupid.

How do you confuse a progressive mainstream media commentator, host, or political pundit? Show them evidence that their opinion isn’t shared by the American people. They become instantly perplexed, often indignant, and invariably express some form of denial. As impeachment heats up, I’ve heard every possible explanation about the sinking popularity of the historic event. Some say the people are confused by the changing direction of the Democratic narrative. Others blame Trump because for anything they don’t like, they blame Trump. Many discredit the polls as inaccurate or not indicative of the nation’s sentiment.

None of them point to the obvious, which is that Americans are stupid.

Okay, MOST Americans aren’t stupid. They listen to what Democrats are saying and even through the filter of mainstream media spinning the propaganda against President Trump, nothing seems to resonate. The one part of their narrative that seemed to work was “bribery,” but they couldn’t find any evidence of it. That left them with “abuse of power” which likely polled better in their focus groups. Anecdotally, I can tell you it’s still in the minds of some on the left as I had to point out multiple times on Twitter today that “bribery” isn’t one of the Articles of Impeachment.

One leftist journalist got it partially right. CNN’s Chris Cillizza didn’t blame the people. He echoed what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had been saying for months: Impeachment isn’t popular if it’s not clear and bipartisan. Cillizza is very much anti-Trump, but he had to admit the numbers were a concern as President Trump’s approval has gone up while support for impeachment has gone down.

Warning lights are flashing for Democrats as they prepare to impeach Trump Remember this: Pelosi did not want to go down the impeachment path. She stood athwart her party over the summer as more and more of her Democratic members announced their support for an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s conduct in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Her concern, which she voiced publicly and privately, was that a partisan impeachment — one without significant bipartisan support — would too bitterly divide the country to make it worth doing. Here’s exactly what Pelosi told The Washington Post magazine on that very topic: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

Pelosi’s words and Cillizza’s commentary are accurate. For impeachment to have worked (and by worked, I mean improved in the polls when comparing the end to the beginning of the process), the Democrats needed to make a clear-cut case (they didn’t) and received at least a little bipartisan support (not even close). All they needed were a few – perhaps five – Republicans to cross over and say, “You know what, it appears the President committed an impeachable offense so I must support impeachment even if it costs me my job.”

Neither criteria happened. Now, the only reason the numbers aren’t much, much worse has nothing to do with the Democrats’ performance and everything to do with a large number of Americans who simply hate the President. These people, perhaps most of the Democratic Party, would have backed impeachment based on what they perceive as his body of work so far. They were ready, as were many Democratic lawmakers, to impeach the President almost immediately after he swore his oath of office.

All of this was compounded by House Republicans and their excellent use of cards, even with a stacked deck. They obliterated some of the witnesses, yielding soundbites that did more to harm the Democrats’ case than the rest of their testimony helped. It takes a very generous view of the case the Democrats made to see it as anything other than mismanaged and otherwise meaningless. Then, there’s the President’s letter on impeachment. It was historic and will be remembered.

Why the President’s letter is the most important, historical document of our lifetimes The root cause of all of this also happens to be the true enemy spreading like an epidemic across this great nation. Cultural Marxism drives people to do and believe the craziest things. It makes them yearn for leaders who confirm their skewed worldviews and accept their authoritarian principles. It makes them fight against reality for the sake of a radical progressive agenda, one that is bent on tearing down the very fabric of decency while disassembling common sense. Now is not the time to address it fully. But that’s the culprit at its core. Cultural Marxism is driving this impeachment and the illogical responses to the prosperity before our eyes. Democrats want to take all of that away, replaced by their unyielding thirst for power and the failed policies that must never see the light of day. They want America to be San Francisco, a city that has every advantage for government and the elite while leaving its people to suffer on the streets. They want American to be Chicago where the people are inundated by crime because they’ve been stripped of their right to defend themselves. They want America to be Venezuela, a nation that has untold riches in oil and gold, yet their people are forced to eat from garbage bins. They want America to be China where the people are pinned down by an iron fist so the collective can be equally oppressed.

This impeachment debacle is 100% political. There’s nothing bipartisan about it. “Abuse of power” was never properly demonstrated and “obstruction of Congress” has no applicable meaning. In other words, the Democrats really are in trouble.

