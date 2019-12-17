In response to the ‘We Are Republicans’ NeverTrump crew: No you’re not

Three years ago, I was a NeverTrumper. I know it’s hard for many readers to imagine such a thing, considering how much of my day is spent promoting President Trump and attacking his enemies. But it’s true. I knew before the GOP nomination was locked up that he would be a disaster as president, only slightly better than Hillary Clinton. But I was wrong. Today, I’m among the growing number of reformed NeverTrumpers who all, at some point, took a look around and realized things didn’t turn out so badly. In fact, things seem to be generally heading in the best direction they’ve headed in decades.

But I understand and respect those who still hold a grudge. This presidency hasn’t been perfect. There have been mistakes. I’m not going to claim a moral high ground over those who are still holding onto their NeverTrump feelings because it’s nearly impossible to know for sure if they’re acting on principle or pride. I fear most are stuck in the second category; admittedly, pride was the last obstacle to overcome before I embraced the President as not just acceptable but in many ways outstanding around two years ago.

There is one way to tell if someone is working from a position of principle or pride while holding onto their NeverTrump stance. When their attacks turn from criticism to declared intentions of changing the balance of power in Washington DC to favor the Democrats, it’s a good sign their “conservative” principles are warped and they’ve been overcome by pride. Considering what Democrats of today are proposing, there is no scenario in which a Republican can claim to still be a Republican if they want Democrats to have full control of the House, Senate, and White House. I don’t care what the “long game” allegedly is, if you want Democrats to run the country, you’re a Democrat. Such is the case with the four founders of the Lincoln Project, an anti-GOP initiative dedicated to turning USA into the communist USSR.

In an op-ed co-authored by NeverTrump conspirators George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson, they lay out their plan of GOP destruction, vowing to take down the President and all of his enablers on Capitol Hill. It’s assumed they’re referring to anyone who isn’t Mitt Romney or any of the secret members of the cabal of GOP Senators and Congressmen who oppose the President.

We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated Indeed, national Republicans have done far worse than simply march along to Mr. Trump’s beat. Their defense of him is imbued with an ugliness, a meanness and a willingness to attack and slander those who have shed blood for our country, who have dedicated their lives and careers to its defense and its security, and whose job is to preserve the nation’s status as a beacon of hope. Congressional Republicans have embraced and copied Mr. Trump’s cruelty and defended and even adopted his corruption. Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced it with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet. In a recent survey, a majority of Republican voters reported that they consider Mr. Trump a better president than Lincoln.

If you don’t like the way the President Tweets or reacts to controversy, that’s fine. If you wish he’d never pulled back from helping our Syrian Kurdish allies, it’s a valid criticism. If you think he surrounded himself with the wrong people like H.R. McMaster, Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, and Reince Priebus, I won’t disagree. If you tell me most of the Republicans on Capitol Hill are not true conservatives, I’m with you. But, if you say the Democrats who embrace open borders, single-payer healthcare, cultural Marxism, and socialistic principles will do better than President Trump and Congressional Republicans, as these four NeverTrump authors are positing, then you can’t write an article titled “We Are Republicans” and expect me to believe you.

If it looks like a Democrat, swims like a Democrat, and quacks like a Democrat, then it probably is a Democrat. Just because these guys say they’re conservatives and Republicans doesn’t mean they are. Their actions favor Democrats and oppose America.

