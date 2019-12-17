Representative Ed Case wimps out, will vote YES to impeach President Trump

I have very deliberately avoided weighing in on the impeachment process. I have preferred to focus on Hawaii and the Pacific. But now, we have reached the stage where a Congressman from Hawaii has forgone all integrity and common sense to join his party in a political assassination of a president of the opposing political party.

Until now, I have found very much positive and favorable in the performance of Representative Ed Case in his position representing ALL the people of the Aloha State. He has not engaged in divisive rhetoric like the other members of our all-Democrat Hawaii DC delegation. He has used his time judiciously supporting programs that are important and valuable to everyone here in these islands.

Rep. Case had indicated to those of us who are his constituents in Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District that he was conscientiously doing deep soul searching and conducting extensive constitutional research regarding what he should do on the impeachment vote. He even went so far as to send out an email questionnaire / survey soliciting our input as to whether we want him to vote YES or NO to impeach President Donald Trump.

My advice which he asked for but ultimately disregarded was that he should absolutely vote NO. A person of conscience, whether an elected official or a member of his constituency, must think for himself and oppose his own political party on principle when it is the right thing to do.

Candidly, I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 but rather abstained over a lose-lose binary choice between him and Hillary Clinton. I personally believe that Donald Trump is more of a liability than an asset to the United States of America and that he may very possibly someday do something requiring him to be impeached, whether in this term or his probable 2nd term.

As you can easily imagine, this puts me at odds with virtually the entire remainder of the Republican Party both nationwide and here in Hawaii. I wish Trump would resign, which he won’t. Otherwise, I would like to see a viable primary challenger in 2020, but that is not going to happen and even Hawaii GOP has gone so far as to cancel the presidential preference caucus in total obeisance to their masters back east.

As much as I do not want any of the Democrat contenders or Hillary Clinton if she jumps in to be our next president, my conscience dictates that I stand on principle and tell it like it is and not like it ain’t.

Any objective observer should conclude that what is going on right now on Capitol Hill is a totally partisan political character assassination and witch hunt against a president whom they hate. I don’t hate Donald Trump. That’s where we differ.

My thrust here is about Ed Case, not about myself. However it’s important to establish the fact that I am not acting on partisan politics as a Republican opposing A Democrat or ALL Democrats. If there were a viable conservative 3rd party, I wouldn’t even be considering myself a Republican, but there is none on the horizon.

That’s why it is so bitterly disappointing that Ed Case has wimped out and given in to obvious pressure from Democrat “leadership” in Congress. I had hoped that he was a man who could think and act for himself even when it was unpopular and possibly even damaging to his own career.

You don’t have to go back and watch the old classic movie of Jimmy Stewart as “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” [but, please do] to realize that dirty politics still dominate Capitol Hill even 80 years after that stellar portrayal. I am totally unconvinced that Ed Case truly reached his conclusion altruistically based only upon whether charges of impeachment are valid.

Therefore I have two questions for our Congressman from Hawaii, and they are indeed questions, not accusations.

1) Would you be willing to testify under oath that no one in Congress or the Democratic Party pressured you to vote YES on impeachment?

2) Would you testify under oath that no threats were made, including but not limited to, committee assignments, if you were to vote NO on impeachment?

The Democrat-controlled Ethics Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives is not going to take up this Case. But you are accountable to the voters of Hawaii less than 11 months from now.

We know you live in a so-called safe district where even Fido the Dog could get elected if he had a [D] after his name and even St. Peter would be vilified if he had an [R] after his on the ballot. Therefore, I’m really appealing to see whether you really do have that small, still voice that whispers in your ear that you are doing the wrong thing.

If so, you would be nearly one of a kind inside the DC beltway. That’s something your family, friends, neighbors and everybody here in Hawaii would remember for generations to come, our Representative who did what was right because it was right and not because it was politically expedient.

Do you have that in you, sir? If so, remember that it matters not whether either of us likes or admires Donald Trump.

The fact that this is strictly a hyper-partisan impeachment designed to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is something of which you are now an essential part. Ask yourself, is not what you and your Democrat colleagues are doing a violation of your Oath?

What happened in Ukraine is far less consequential than what you do right now in Washington DC. Every honest Democrat who has integrity, wherever he or she may be hiding, will hold you accountable along with the conservatives of Hawaii whom you also are obligated to represent fairly.

Will you support and defend the Constitution of the United States against Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi? If you truly can’t see that their motivation is merely political, then you are not nearly as smart and decent as I thought you were.

The motion to reconsider is laid upon the table!

