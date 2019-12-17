Mr. President, please pardon Michael Flynn

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has served his country for nearly four decades. On January 28, he is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime of continuing to serve his country as National Security Adviser. In that role, he was entrapped by President Obama’s Department of Justice operatives who were upset their woman didn’t win in 2016 and were bent on taking down President Trump. Flynn was the first target they were able to ensnare.

The only mistake Flynn made was to listen to counsel and plead guilty to a charge that never should have seen the light of day. It was a charge that we now understand was part of a much larger conspiracy to systematically embarrass and eventually remove President Trump from office. Flynn’s new lawyer, Sidney Powell, did a fine job of demonstrating this by exposing exculpatory evidence and showing how the FBI had it in for Flynn as a target for whom they had to manufacture a crime. But even her excellent performance as his attorney couldn’t overcome the guilty plea. For that, she needed a miracle.

Flynn judge crushes hopes for tossing guilty plea, says ex-national security adviser waived constitutional rights A federal judge on Monday rejected Michael Flynn’s comprehensive requests for exculpatory information that may have been withheld by the FBI, saying that the former national security adviser had waived his fundamental constitutional rights by pleading guilty to making false statements. The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington also set a Jan. 28 sentencing date in the case, and essentially crushed any remaining hopes that Flynn might see his guilty plea tossed. The ruling came just days after Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz identified a slew of misconduct by FBI agents investigating former Trump aide Carter Page — including by a little-known agent who interviewed Flynn at the White House in January 2017.

But there’s still a miracle that find its way to Flynn in the form of reprieve. President Trump has that power. In fact, he has that mandate. Knowing what we know now, it’s clear that Flynn was the victim of a plot to destroy the administration and subvert the 2016 election. As top executive over the Department of Justice, President Trump has a duty to the nation to see that justice is served.

The left will try to weaponize such a move, which is why it’s imperative that this not just be the waving of the President’s magic pardoning wand. He needs to prepare a statement with clear indicators of justification that go beyond his position of power. This doesn’t have to be a favor for a friend, though that component would be nice. This can be about righting a wrong since wrongs have clearly been committed.

President Trump, Stop Screwing Around and Pardon Mike Flynn I was never a huge fan of Mike Flynn the would-be political actor. But there is no doubt that Mike Flynn, the intelligence officer, served his nation in an exceptional manner. His innovations in pushing intelligence cells out of headquarters bunkers and out to combat units dramatically improved the ability of our forces to process and exploit materials and interrogations so that one raid often cascaded into a series of operations that rolled up insurgent organizations before they knew they had been compromised. The way the James Comey’s FBI and Loretta Lynch’s Justice Department conspired to neutralize Flynn and criminalize the ability of an incoming National Security Advisor to talk to whoever the f*** he wanted to talk to is nothing more than shameful. The FARA allegation against Flynn was corrupt and contrived as demonstrated by the directed not guilty verdict issued by the federal judge overseeing the trial of his business partner. All the prosecution of Flynn did was serve as a way of tainting President via guilt by association and using his entirely above board association with various Russian organizations as a way of underpinning the plausibility of the utterly implausible Russia Hoax.

I may disagree with the characterization that the President is “screwing around” with this, but the sentiment is accurate. Flynn needs to be pardoned. An innocent man who has done nothing but act upon his patriotism his entire adult life is about to go to jail over a mistake he made under advisement from counsel. He should never have pleaded guilty. Even Robert Mueller, who victimized Flynn while acting as special counsel, indicated that Flynn did not deserve significant punishment of any kind for his actions.

But the President needs to act regardless of the punishment dictated by his sentencing. Even if all he was given probation, it’s still more than this hero deserves. His record should be wiped clean and he should be completely exonerated. Then, he should be considered for a role at the White House when the President secures his second term.

Like Streiff at RedState, I was never a fan of Flynn as a politician. But the way he has handled himself through this debacle is indicative of a man of honor who is worthy to continue serving his country in a high capacity.

Let’s kill two birds with one stone, Mr. President. You have a problem with the FBI. Michael Flynn is a qualified patriot who needs a good job. Pardon him, then put him in charge of the FBI. Justice can finally be served in one fell swoop.

